Terminator, a donkey and a pony have a message for you: # StayAtHome

At this point you should already believe the government, the health authorities or your best friend: the best way to stop the advance of the coronavirus is staying home. But if you still have doubts, Arnold schwarzenegger and their pets have a message for you.

“Stay home as much as you can. Listen to the experts, ignore the fools. We will get out of this together,” says the protagonist of Terminator, accompanied by a donkey and a pony in a funny video that he posted on Monday, March 16. “We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do any of that here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu, we have a good time, we entertain ourselves.”

The 73-year-old actor, who served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, also said going to a gym was not an option at this time. The message was in tune with a tweet from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who this weekend urged people over 65, as well as those with chronic health conditions, to seclude themselves.

NEW: Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVID ー 19 must practice home isolation. Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants – focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

In the same vein, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, cinemas and gyms in Los Angeles on March 15. Restaurants must offer takeout only.

According figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and infected more than 132,000 worldwide. However, the death rate is still much lower than that of influenza, which in the first four weeks of 2020 took the lives of 1,210 people in the United States, according to the CDC.