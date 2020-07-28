‘Tenet’ will finally be released in theaters, but where possible

“Tenet”, the new Christopher Nolan film that has been indefinitely postponed due to the rebound in coronavirus infections, will finally be screened in theaters in late August, but only in countries and cities where conditions allow.

The launch of “Tenet” was being followed with absolute attention in Hollywood since it was going to be the first big blockbuster, with a $ 200 million budget, to land in theaters after the closing, but after three postponements it has not managed to fix a world premiere date.

Now, the film will be released in stages from August 26 in cinemas in Spain, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom, countries where the theaters have opened.

However, in the United States, the most important market, it is not clear how the premiere will be managed, the specialized press indicated.

There are states in that country that allow the opening of cinemas, while major cities such as New York and Los Angeles, most affected by the pandemic, have many restrictions that would prevent the film from being shown.

This staggered release in different countries would set a standard for the rest of the films that since March hope to be able to be shown in theaters and have avoided the alternative of being distributed directly over the internet during quarantine.

“We are not treating ‘Tenet’ as a traditional worldwide release with a set date, our upcoming promotion and distribution plans will reflect that,” Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich said of his movie plans.

Although, due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus, all the forecasts could be ruined in a matter of days, given that the number of infections is beginning to increase in certain countries in Europe, they seem uncontrolled in the US and Latin America, and there are no premieres in China.

ECONOMIC RISK IN HOLLYWOOD

The economic challenge for the film industry is twofold: On the one hand, the absence of titles on the billboard prevents the few open movie theaters from recovering the public, but, on the other hand, the restriction of capacity and uncertainty could mean that the films generate losses to studios if they reach the premises.

To amortize a Hollywood blockbuster, which has a budget of over $ 100 million and even $ 200 million, a studio does not only need the theaters to be open but also to be operating at full capacity.

“Tenet” required a budget of more than $ 200 million, while the new “Mulan” featured one of the largest disbursements from the Mickey Mouse factory for classic retrofits: It has exceeded $ 250 million.

Last week Disney confirmed that it will postpone its main releases due to the coronavirus, which means that “Mulan” has no release date and the next “Avatar” and “Star Wars” movies will not arrive until 2022 and 2023, respectively.