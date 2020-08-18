“Tenet” will arrive early in some cinemas in the US

Some moviegoers will be able to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a few days before others. Warner Bros. said Tuesday that the film will hit select theaters ahead of its release beginning Aug. 31, as a gesture of support for home theaters that are reopening after five months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $ 200 million spy thriller starring John David Washington will have a wider US premiere on September 3.

“Tenet” is the first high-profile Hollywood movie to hit theaters since most locations closed in mid-March. Its release might not have come fast enough for theaters in trouble, many of which are opening this week without any major new movies and instead are scheduling popular titles like “The Empire Strikes Back” and ” Back to the Future ”(“ Back to the future ”) to attract the public. AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the country, will open some locations on Thursday and Regal, another major chain, will continue on Friday.

“Warner Bros. is proud to support our exhibiting partners as they reopen,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution, in a written statement. “And there couldn’t be a better movie to welcome audiences back to a true big screen experience than ‘Tenet.’

“Tenet” will first premiere internationally on August 26, when it will debut in more than 70 countries, including Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia and Canada.

The film, which was originally due to be released on July 17, had its premiere postponed several times due to global outbreaks of COVID-19.

The first US screenings of “Tenet” will take place on the nights of August 21, as well as September 1 and 2 where theaters are open in the United States. Tickets will go on sale on Friday.