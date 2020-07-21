‘Tenet’ is the first major Hollywood premiere to be indefinitely postponed by COVID-19

“Tenet”, the new film by Christopher Nolan, postponed its release indefinitely on Monday due to the rebound of coronavirus infections in the United States, which has completely paralyzed plans to reopen theaters after it closed in March.

The launch of “Tenet” was being followed with absolute attention in Hollywood since it was going to be the first major blockbuster, with a $ 200 million budget, to land in theaters, but after three postponements, it has not managed to set a date for World Premiere.

Now, the Warner Bros. studios will analyze a specific launch for each country, according to its situation, although the US – the most affected – is the most important market for an industry that does not know when or how it will be able to operate again and sees losses millionaires.

“We are not treating ‘Tenet’ as a traditional worldwide launch with a set date, our upcoming promotion and distribution plans will reflect that,” said Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, “Tenet” is a thriller about which not much is known apart from the fact that its premise revolves around the manipulation of time.

Unlike the next franchise installments like “James Bond” or “Mission: Impossible”, delayed until the end of the year and 2021, the Warner Bros. studios decided to keep this blockbuster on the calendar as the great return to theaters after the pandemic .

The new version of Disney’s “Mulan” and “Unhinged” were also maintained for this summer, with Russell Crowe as the protagonist; finished films awaiting their release with an uncertain future.

ECONOMIC RISK IN HOLLYWOOD

The economic challenge for the film industry is twofold: On the one hand, the absence of titles on the billboard prevents the few open cinemas from recovering the public, but, on the other hand, the restriction of capacity and uncertainty could mean that the films generate losses to studios if they reach the premises.

To pay off a Hollywood blockbuster, which has a budget of over $ 100 million and even $ 200 million, a studio does not only need the theaters to be open, but also to be fully operational.

“Tenet” required a budget of more than $ 200 million, while the new “Mulan” featured one of the largest disbursements from the Mickey Mouse factory for classic retrofits: It has exceeded $ 250 million.