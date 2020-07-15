Telluride Film Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Telluride Film Festival canceled its 2020 edition on Tuesday, which was to be held from September 3 to 7 in Colorado, due to the upturn in coronavirus infections registered by the United States and which makes it impossible to apply the security measures they had approved.

This annual event starts the race towards the Oscars and was planning to collaborate with the Venice, New York, Toronto Film Festivals, which have already confirmed that they would not compete with each other this year for the good of the audiovisual industry.

“It didn’t have to be this way. Until last week or so, we had a very good plan to organize the show safely. But with an endless number of new COVID-19 cases and the national chaos surrounding it, even the best strategy is threatened by this out-of-control environment, ”the organization said in a statement.

“No matter how many of us wear our masks and adhere to social distancing protocols, the pandemic has worsened rather than improved, and the health of our pass holders, filmmakers, the people of Telluride and the surrounding area, cannot be compromised.” , he claimed.

The Telluride Film Festival is canceled. (Kevin Van Rensselaer / Telluride Film Festival)

The Festival hopes to confirm its poster soon and will try to make the films that are part of it visible in other gatherings such as those in New York and Toronto.

At the moment, they are ruling out holding a virtual edition as the solution Cannes found with its June “virtual market”.

Earlier this month, the Venice, New York, Toronto and Telluride Film Festivals, which take place next September, explained that they will not compete with each other this year, but will actively collaborate for the good of the world of celluloid, which has been affected by the pandemic.

“Venice is the origin of all the film festivals in the world. Telluride is one of the most influential festivals in the world. Toronto hosts the largest public film festival in the world. And the New York Film Festival takes place in one of the most famous and important film cities in the world. Our four festivals share a love for cinema and a devotion for directors, ”they assured in a joint note.

These four festivals will be “at the service of directors, the public, journalists and industry players to keep the film ecosystem alive” and they will do it “together”, they added.