Telemundo launches campaign to urge Latinos to vote in 2020

About 100 days before 2020 U.S. general election

, Telemundo is launching a bilingual, nonpartisan campaign to urge Latinos to vote, in a year that has been convulsed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the campaign, which includes bilingual information to register to vote, as well as announcements in both languages ​​and civic events throughout the country, Telemundo has partnered with several non-profit organizations, including the Hispanic Federation, LULAC, NALEO Educational Fund, Voto Latino and UnidosUS, among others. The goal is to invite the millions of Hispanics living in the United States to exercise their right to vote and participate in the 2020 elections. Latinos, says Telemundo, already represent the largest ethnic group that is eligible to vote, with a estimated turnout of 13 percent of the total electorate, or some 32 million Hispanics.

“We have a duty to ensure that our communities are informed, engaged and ready to vote,” Christina Kolbjornsen, senior vice president of corporate and external affairs for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a press release. “As a media company and the voice of Hispanics living in the United States, we are pleased to take advantage of our multiplatform properties and partner with national Latino organizations so that our communities fully embrace the importance of registering and voting in this year’s historic elections.” .

Citing data from the Pew Research Center, Telemundo says that the majority of immigrants eligible to vote in the upcoming elections live in California, New York, Florida, Texas and New Jersey. This large block of Latino voters is mostly young, so many of the messages will take place in real time on the chain’s digital platforms. The idea behind the effort, says Telemundo, is to educate and engage the 3.6 million Latinos who will turn 18 before the November elections.

Telemundo’s campaign comes a few days after Univision Communications Inc. announced a similar effort to urge Latinos to vote in 2020.

Follow all our coverage of the 2020 elections in the United States.