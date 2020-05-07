Telegram Founder Bashes US as a ‘Police State’ Amid Free TON Launch

In a Could 7 put up, Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, calls the U.S. a “police state” and discourages entrepreneurs from transferring their companies to Silicon Valley.

Maybe exhausted by the authorized battles round Telegram’s beleaguered token providing, Durov, berates the U.S. in his newest put up “7 Causes Not To Transfer To The [Silicon] Valley”. Within the put up, he criticizes it each as a place to do enterprise and a place to reside. The put up was solely introduced in Durov’s Russian language Telegram channel and is printed in Russian.

Telegram was pressured by FBI

The primary motive, in Durov’s opinion, is that the U.S. is a police state. He’s basing this conclusion on the actual fact the U.S. has the very best variety of individuals incarcerated on the planet. He additionally mentions that in 2016, throughout their journey to San Francisco, the Telegram crew was pressured by the FBI.

Durov goes on to checklist a variety of different elements that, in his opinion, make life within the U.S. unattractive — poor healthcare system, the dearth of cultural life, mediocre college training, excessive taxes, excessive software program growth prices, and the lackluster market perspective for the twenty-first century.

His ultimate ward of recommendation to the entrepreneurs from Japanese Europe is to look at different alternate options. In response to Durov:

“As we speak, India, not the U.S. presents the biggest open internet-market on the planet”.

This diatribe comes on the identical day as the Free TON Neighborhood launched its blockchain. Allegedly, neither Telegram, nor Durov are concerned within the undertaking. It additionally comes weeks after the announcement that Russia could elevate its three-year Telegram ban.