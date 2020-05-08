Telegram Agrees to Hand Over Trove of ICO Documents to SEC

Telegram has filed an order of consent agreeing to present a trove of communications and documentation requested by america Securities and Trade Fee (SEC) on Might 7.

The communications concern the distribution of Telegram’s Gram tokens and buy agreements relating to its 2018 preliminary coin providing (ICO).

Telegram’s consent comes amid the Free Telegram Open Community (TON) group’s determination to launch a model of the TON blockchain by way of a ‘fork’.

The SEC halted Telegram’s providing in October 2019 for conducting an unlicensed providing of securities. After six months of proceedings, New York District Choose P. Kevin Castel issued a preliminary injunction on March 24 this 12 months barring the agency from launching TON.

U.S.-based buyers are being refunded at a price of 72 cents on the greenback, whereas worldwide contributors can take a 72% refund now or wait till April 2021 in trade for a 110% refund.

Telegram consents to SEC discovery

Telegram has agreed to present the SEC with “its communications relating to any agreements supplied or entered into with the Preliminary Purchasers” of its Gram tokens by Might 20.

The agency will present extra financial institution information to the regulator, and reply to questions regarding the monetary statements that it has already submitted.

Info “relating to any belongings disbursed to Preliminary Purchasers beneath the Buy Agreements and belongings obtained from Preliminary Purchasers in reference to the termination of the Buy Agreements” may even be offered.

Telegram has additionally agreed to the SEC’s discovery requests from February, and has agreed not to object on the idea of timeliness. Nonetheless, the agency has reserved all different rights and objections.

‘Free TON’ group launches with out Telegram

Telegram’s consent order was filed on the identical day that the ‘Free TON’ group launched a model of the TON blockchain, in obvious defiance of each the SEC and Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The Free TON group has declared that “the preliminary creator TON (Telegram/The Open Community) blockchain, can longer be concerned.”