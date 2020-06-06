Telangana Police Admit Card 2020 – TS Police Constable Hall Ticket at www.tslprb.in:

The Telangana Police Department has been declared the notification of the Telangana Police Admit Card 2020 on to the official site at www.tslprb.in. Now the Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board released the notification of the TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2020. So the applicants can download their Admit Card on to the official site. There are various posts available such as Constable Civil, Constable AR, Constable SAR CPL, Constable TSSP, Constable in SPF, and Fireman posts.

The Telangana State police will be an enforcement agency involving the Telangana State in India. The candidates find a large number of vacancies in the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board declared among the 9281 number of vacancies. The eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. The Hall Ticket is the essential document for seating in the examination hall. So the candidates download at the official site.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board released the notification for Admit card 2020 available on to the official site. So the applied candidates may download their Admit Card on to the official site. To get more detail about the Telangana Police Constable Hall Ticket 2020 as shown below.

Name of the Organization : Telangana State Police Department

Name of the Post : Police Constable

Number of Vacancies : There is a total of 9281 number of vacancies available.

How to download Telangana Admit Card 2020?

The Telangana State Police Recruitment Board has been declared the notification of download the Telangana Police Constable Admit Card 2020. So eligible candidates can download their Admit card on to the official site. Candidates follow these steps as given below.

Candidates visit the official site of the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board at tslprb.in. On the home page, select the link “Telangana Police Constable Hall Ticket 2020” and click on that. Then enter your Registration No, Date of Birth, and other necessary information and click on the submit button. Now the Hall Ticket will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future use.

Official Site: www.tslprb.in