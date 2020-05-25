Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at tspsc.gov.in:

The Health Department of Telangana is declaring its new Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020 for various posts. The official portal tspsc.gov.in is inviting interested applicants for various vacancies for the Health department jobs.

Around 131 posts for different posts into the medical field are offering here and ask candidates with the relevant qualification. Jobs for Data Entry Operator, State Nodal Officer, Assistant Project Manager, Project Manager, and much more are available.

Also, there are several Area Hospitals and Teaching Hospital vacancies available in the Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020. Each of these vacancies requires different qualifications and more accurate skills.

Applicants, who wish to apply here, should read all the essential eligibility details available below. Then they may apply for their desired posts. Candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date. For more information, go to the official Telangana portal tspsc.gov.in and get details.

Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 131 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

State Nodal Officer: 01 post

Assistant Program Officer: 01 post

Project Manager (IT): 01 post

Finance /Administrative Officer: 01 post

Assistant Project Manager (IT): 01 post

Project Engineer (IT): 03 posts

Project Associate (IT): 05 posts

District Program Management Unit

District IT Manager: 31 posts

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

State Head Quarters: 04 posts

O/o. DM & Hospitals: 31 posts

District Hospitals: 06 posts

Area Hospitals: 31 posts

Teaching Hospitals: 15 posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants should have obtained their minimum qualification, i.e., HSC from a recognized institute or board.

After that, as per each post requires, aspirants should have completed their Graduation along with their relevant subjects from a recognized institute or university. Also, several vacancies need Post Graduation Degree, which also candidates must have obtained to apply for the Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020.

Age Limit:

To apply here, aspirants’ age must be between 18 to 42 years as per the Health Department rules for age. Moreover, candidates from various reserved categories will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

To know more about each category wise age relaxation years, go to the official portal tspsc.gov.in and get details from the notification.

Registration Fees:

To complete various application procedures, candidates are required to pay the registration fees. For general category candidates and OBC candidates, a number of costs are different. And also for reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD candidates’ fees amount is also different.

To know more about fee details as well as modes of fees payment, obtain details from the notification. For each post wise, some charges are different.

Selection Procedures:

The Telangana Health Department officials shall conduct various selection procedures. Based on these proceedings and candidates’ performances, there will be Merit List. It will contain names of shortlisted candidates.

There are various vacancies for the Medical field as well as Technical. Hence numerous selection procedures shall schedule. To know more about each of these posts selection process list, refer to the official notification tspsc.gov.in and get details.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get their salary based on their current Pay Scale as well as it also depends on the Grade of the post. Here are some posts’ pay scale details:

State Nodal Officer: 125,000/- rupees PM and 15,00,000/- PA

Assistant Program Officer: 50,000/- rupees PM and 600,000/- PA

Project Manager (IT): 100,000/- rupees PM and 12,00,000/- PA

Finance /Administrative Officer: 80,000/- rupees PM and 9,60,000/- PA

Assistant Project Manager (IT): 80,000/- rupees PM and 9,60,000/- PA

Project Engineer (IT): 50,000/- rupees PM and 18,00,000/- PA

Project Associate (IT): 30,000/- rupees PM and 18,00,000/- PA

District Program Management Unit

District IT Manager: 30,000/- rupees PM and 11,16,000/- PA

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

State Head Quarters: 15,000/- rupees PM and 72,00,00/- PA

O/o. DM &Hospitals: 15,000/- rupees PM and 55,80,000/- PA

District Hospitals: 15,000/- rupees PM and 10,80,000/- PA

Area Hospitals: 15,000/- rupees PM and 55,80,000/- PA

Teaching Hospitals: 15,000/- rupees PA and 27,00,000/- PA

As per the official Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020, the details as mentioned above show post wise Monthly as well as Yearly salary. Moreover, these details might vary based on changes in Grade Pay/ Post Grade, etc. To know more about the salary details, visit the official portal tspsc.gov.in and get more information from it.

Steps To Apply for Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020:

First of all, candidates should head to the Health Department’s official portal. Go to the tspsc.gov.in On the Home Page, there is the Latest News available. Go to the “Candidates Service” Section. Click on the Direct Recruitment link. It contains the latest notifications. In “Current Notifications” Search for the official announcement. Read all the details available in it. After that, if you are eligible then go to the “Application Submission” link. Enter all the details in the form. Pay registration fees. Complete all details required at the portal. At last, submit the form and get the print. Keep the form safe for further procedures.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Applying Online: Will Release Soon

Closing Date for Applying Online: Will Release Soon

Check Here Official Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020 Notification

Download Official Notification

Apply Online

Official Site: www.tspsc.gov.in