Telangana Forest Department Admit Card 2020 – Download TSPSC FABO, FBO, FRO & FSO Hall Ticket at forests.telangana.gov.in

The Forest Department of Telangana is now soon going to release its Telangana Forest Department Admit Card 2020. To download TSPSC FABO, FBO, FRO & FSO Hall Ticket 2020 applicants need to keep visiting the department’s official web portal forests.telangana.gov.in.

As the examination for these vacancies is just a few weeks away, everyone who have already applied, are searching for their admit cards. But the department has not yet declared their hall ticket yet. For the latest notifications related to the Telangana Forest Department Recruitment Notification 2020, visit the forests.telangana.gov.in official site.

As soon as the department declares the admit card, associated candidates will notify regarding the availability of hall tickets. All of them, then need to download the Telangana Forest Department Admit Card 2020 and get other essential details through the portal. They need to appear for their written test as per the schedule; they were given. After that, their result will be declared, and further selection procedures will be carried out.

Telangana Forest Department Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the Forest Department of Telangana has published a recruitment notification in the form of Telangana Forest Department Recruitment 2020 for FABO, FBO, FRO, FSO, etc. vacancies. The official notification was declared a few weeks ago through the official forests.telangana.gov.in website. There were around 1857 jobs offered for numerous posts such as:

Forest Assistant Beat Officer Posts (FABO)

Forest Beat Officer (FBO)

Forest Range Officer (FRO)

Forest Section Officer (FSO)

Assistant Beat Officer (ABO)

For each of the posts mentioned above, various qualifications and skills required. To fill these posts, huge numbers of interested applicants filled out their forms. There were different modes available to complete application procedures. Also, they accomplished the payment of fees and necessary procedures. Moreover, they notified regarding various selection procedures.

Mainly, to discover what lies inside candidates, their knowledge, and ideas, such procedures are essential. To know such skills and personality of candidates, various selection procedures are carried out. There would be a Written Test, Physical Endurance Test, Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

First of all, here we’re discussing further the Telangana Forest Department Written Test 2020. For this written test, candidates will require having their copy of the admit card. It contains all the essential details about their exam. It expected that the written should be scheduled for the upcoming month of October 2020.

At least ten days before the written test, the admit card shall publish. Candidates can download their admit cards from the same platform, i.e., department’s official website forests.telangana.gov.in.

Talking more about the Written Test, there are main three papers in Written Exam viz. as follow:

Paper 1: 20 Marks Essay Writing in English/ Telugu/ Urdu 1 Hour

Paper 2: 100 Marks General Knowledge 90 Minutes

Paper 3: 100 Marks General Mathematics 90 Minutes

So total, 4 hours of time duration will be given to applicants for 220 total Marks for papers mentioned above.

As soon as the exam/ papers completed, the department shall declare marks/ cut off marks for the result of this exam. Other selection procedures will start after the result of the written exam has been declared.

Candidates, who qualify the test, will be called for numerous selection procedures. Qualified candidates will be given a time table/ schedule for more procedures. After all of such procedures have been carried out, final Document Verification followed by Medical Test will be scheduled. In the end, job allotment letters shall be assigned to finally shortlisted candidates.

Moreover, to get more ideas about preparations for all these selection procedures, candidates may get brief information online forests.telangana.gov.in. Study material is also available via various web portals as well as candidates may refer to some of the related books for a specific paper.

There are so many sub-topics for each of the papers as mentioned earlier. Also, huge numbers of applicants have applied for these posts; the merit is probably expected to go higher than usual. Under such circumstances, candidates with a vast knowledge of different fields and the quick decision will get more marks.

Steps To Download Telangana Forest Department Admit Card 2020:

Download TSPSC FABO, FBO, FRO, and FSO Hall Ticket at the official portal. For that, go to the official portal forests.telangana.gov.in On the Home Page, search for Recruitments/ Latest notifications. Search for the Telangana Forest Department Admit Card section and click on that link. There will be a separate link for Downloading the Admit card. Enter your Telangana Forest Department Roll Number/ Date of Birth and hit Enter. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Note all the details and then download it. After downloading, read all the details given in it. Also, keep a copy of your hall ticket for further usage. Appear for the examination and keep your roll number safe for the result and further procedures.

Official Site: www.forests.telangana.gov.in