Teen actress Kim Soo Jung gains attention for her similarities to TWICE’s Nayeon

May 9, 2020
Teen actress Kim Soo Jung (16) has gained attention for her similarities to TWICE’s Nayeon.

Previously often called the ‘Reply Lady’ on KBS‘s ‘Star Golden Bell’, pictures of Kim Soo Jung has gained netizens’ curiosity who say that the 04 liner seems to be surprisingly comparable to Nayeon. 

Netizen feedback embrace: 

“Wow, she seems to be like Nayeon.”

“So fairly.”

“Comparable to TWICE’s Nayeon.” 

Kim Soo Jung rose to fame in 2010 for her cute and brilliant picture on ‘Star Golden Bell’. She is a pupil on the Seoul Performing Arts Excessive Faculty. 

Do you assume she seems to be like Nayeon?

