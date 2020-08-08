Ted Lasso: Apple TV Plus’ New Comedy Isn’t Just For Soccer Fans

Apple TV Plus



Mustache, southern accent, polo Ralph Lauren always tucked in, endless curiosity and an indelible smile. These are the characteristics of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), the protagonist of the new Apple TV Plus series also titled Ted Lasso and that opens this August 14.

The comedy recovers the character developed by Sudeikis in 2013 for a series of promotional videos in which NBC Sports wanted to bring the American public closer to the English soccer league Premier League. Lasso is a Kansas college football coach hired in London to coach AFC Richmond, a Premier League team. The character, however, has evolved quite a bit since it was conceived for NBC and has received a welcome update very much in line with the cultural needs of the moment. Contrary to what the title of this series might indicate, Ted Lasso it is in fact a choral story.

Sudeikis is accompanied by Hannah Waddingham (Sex Education), playing Rebecca, the newly divorced owner of AFC Richmond. Brendan Hunt takes back the role he played in the NBC promo videos playing Coach Beard, Lasso’s right-hand man and someone that actually everyone would want in their lives to offer advice. Bret Goldstein is Roy Kent, the captain of the team at a certain age (for a professional footballer, of course). Phil Dunster is Jamie Tartt, the new star of the team and the perfect picture of everything that (perhaps from the unknown) I associate with a professional male soccer player of the first league: arrogant, childish, self-centered and simple. And Juno Temple is Keeley Jones, a influence famous for being almost famous.

Apple TV Plus



That a series on men’s professional soccer includes two such strong, well-developed and interesting female characters as Rebecca and Keeley is something that I certainly did not expect when I started to see this title. It’s one of the reasons I say that Ted Lasso It is very timely in its harmony with the cultural moment that we live in.

It is true that some of the representations of the series, such as a material manager, Nathan (Nick Mohammed), who apologizes to Keeley and Rebecca for being sexist for assuming that they have both met in the sneaker room because at women like shoes, I found them incredibly spot on in their tone. But almost science fiction in the environment of a professional football team.

Seeing Ted Lasso, I immediately realized that I had to abandon the prejudices with which I had approached this comedy simply because I do not like football. If you are not a fan of this sport, you may like Ted Lasso in the same way that Friday Night Lights delights non-football fans.

If you do like football, the series has been in charge of representing the sport from all its perspectives: from the brutality of the press that surrounds it, the fanaticism and hostility that fans can present in case of defeat and even in their portrait of matches and training. The series features cameos from real characters from the football scene, such as British commentators Arlo White and Chris Powell. In addition to having put real players among its ranks of secondary characters to make the game sequences more believable. For example, former soccer player Cristo Fernández plays Dani Rojas, a Mexican soccer player who lives by the motto: “Soccer is life.”

Apple TV Plus



Beyond its tone according to the demands of 2020, Ted Lasso It is a comedy of those filmed in real locations (London) and where the production value is more than obvious. A title to laugh out loud and of which it is necessary to see more than once to understand or capture all the jokes and references that are made. Lasso gives phrases to make you laugh, but at the same time make you reflect on his philosophy of life. Things like: “Facing a challenge is like riding a horse. If you are comfortable doing it, you are probably doing it wrong” or “When it comes to costumes, I like that they are like my mother’s swimwear: I just want to see one piece “.

One of the greatest successes of this series is the optimism, kindness and energy with which Lasso faces everything in life. Even before the animosity with which he finds himself upon his arrival in England from Richmond fans. The character is well-written enough not to be a simple caricature of an overly polite, dull American. Lasso is a complex character, despite his apparent inability to get angry.

The other great success of Ted Lasso it is the constant comment he makes about two cultures with so many things in common, but so diametrically opposed, such as the English and the American. Cultures that share the same language but in which the word “football” has two different meanings. Countries where the water is mostly still (US) or usually sparkling (UK). Or where the quintessential hot comfort drink is coffee (US) or tea (UK).

Despite how strongly I agree with Lasso’s reaction to sparkling water (spitting it out instantly is the best thing to do), I still don’t understand why he can’t get a taste of tea. No, Ted, it’s not just hot brown water.

Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV Plus on August 14. The comedy will feature a 10-episode first season. The first three will be released on the same August 14 and Apple will be releasing a new episode successively every Friday thereafter.

Adventure Time and other animated series that you have to see [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs talk about their new series …

2:47



Editor’s clarification: Patricia Puentes’ husband works for Health at Apple.