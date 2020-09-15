TCL has a cell phone with a screen that rolls up

Sarah Tew/CNET



TCL unveiled a new screen that would allow future cell phones to slide out a panel from the back that would make the phone turn into a large tablet.

The concept might not be entirely new, and it is reminiscent of phones that in the past hid a keyboard under the screen that was discovered only when you needed to use it, but the truth is that it comes at a time when Samsung has changed its course with he Galaxy Z Flip and in which the Huawei Mate XS it continues to cost too expensive, despite being one of the models that we have liked the most in the last year in the writing of CNET and CNET in Spanish.

TCL’s AMOLED screen represents a development that the company claims to be one of the first in the world to introduce “roll-up” screens in cell phones. We had already seen something similar with LG TVs at CES in Las Vegas, although this device changes the scale and use.

CNET



The screen is 9mm thick and originally sized at 6.75 inches which can then go up to 7.8 inches when that second hidden panel is unfolded.

Something that makes this phone different from Galaxy Fold is that it does not have wrinkles in the middle, and it maintains the same function of giving us a larger panel. To operate this hidden rear screen, the company uses an internal engine, which automatically hides it when not in use.

TCL does not yet have a price or release date for this prototype, which CNET could not see in operation yet, and from which we will have to wait for even more details in the future. The company also unveiled its double-hinged cell phone prototype, which it doesn’t know when it will hit the market either.