Taylor Swift urges fans to focus on what matters amidst Kanye West leaked recording

The world is reeling beneath the Coronavirus Pandemic that is taking a toll not solely on lives however as well as on the financial system. Many widespread celebrities have taken up the work of serving to people. Singer Taylor Swift too is doing the similar. Taylor Swift is donating to The World Properly being Group and Feeding America. She has moreover requested her fans to be a part of her.

She took to social media and wrote, “The World Properly being Group and Feeding America are a number of of the organizations I’ve been donating to. When you have got the facility to, please be a part of me in donating all through this catastrophe.”

The singer has moreover broken her silence on the overall Kanye West ‘Properly-known’ phone title leak. She did this after footage of your complete title, the place West and Swift talked about lyrics for his controversial monitor about her, bought right here out on social media this weekend. Taylor talked about the leaked mannequin proved ‘the fact your entire time.’

Taylor Swift made her first, definitive assertion in regards to the full Kanye West “Properly-known” phone leak on her Instagram.

In an image posted as part of her Instagram Tales, the singer writes: “As a substitute of answering these which might be asking how I actually really feel in regards to the video footage that leaked, proving that I used to be telling the fact your entire time about *that call* (you acknowledge, the one which was illegally recorded, that any individual edited and manipulated in order to physique me and put me, my family, and fans by way of hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what truly matters.”

Check it proper right here:

The alternative celebs who’re doing the similar are Rihanna, Hollywood vitality couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Energetic, Celebrated clothier Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck to Fashion enterprise massive Giorgio Armani each one is donating to combat the outcomes of the model new virus.

Moreover Be taught: Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Taylor Swift After The Kanye West Feud Is Reignited