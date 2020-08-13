Taylor Swift causes blackouts on Twitter with surprise announcement

Taylor Swift He surprised everyone by announcing the release of a new 16-track album, which will be available at midnight on July 23, Eastern Standard Time in the United States. It will be his eighth studio album and is called “Folklore”.

The singer published a message on her social networks, in which she comments that this work came out unplanned and hence it is “a surprise.”

“Most of the things that I had planned for this summer have not happened, but there is something that I had not planned and that has happened. It is my eighth studio album, Folklore. Surprise. This midnight I will release my whole new album of songs in which I have poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections, “wrote Swift on Twitter and Instagram.

“Cardigan” is the first single and they complete the work: “The 1”, “The last great american dynasty”, “Exile” (with Bon Iver), “My tears ricochet”, “Mirrorball”, “Seven”, “August “,” This is me trying “,” Illicit affairs “,” Invisible string “,” Mad woman “,” Epiphany “,” Betty “,” Peace “,” Hoax “and” The Lakes “. If you are interested, you can already pre-order the album, with a deluxe edition.

According to the artist, for this work she had the help of music producer Aaron Dessner, member of the band The National and co-founder of Big Red Machine. Dessner worked on 11 of the 16 songs, even collaborating on the lyrics. Also featured, with their voices, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year, I probably would have thought too much about when would have been the ‘perfect’ time to release this work, but the times we live in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut tells me that if you do something you love, you should show it to him. to the world, “added the Love Story interpreter.

At midnight on July 23, a video clip called “Cardigan” will also be released, directed by the singer herself and in which the Mexican Rodrigo Prieto works. (Babel, Love Dogs, Brokeback Mountain), as director of photography.

On Twitter, the news was received with much fanaticism and Taylor became a global trend from early hours. These are some of the reactions we can see on the social network:

