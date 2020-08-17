Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s ‘Exile’ is shaping up to be the ‘most beautiful’ song of 2020

In fiction, two ex-lovers who expose in a crude and naked way how a breakup stings; in reality, two figures of music from apparently antagonistic worlds who, together, forge one of the most beautiful songs of 2020, “Exile”, the fruit of the union / disunity between Taylor Swift and Bon Iver.

Released as the second single from “Folklore” (Universal, 2020), which is “de facto” the fourth track from the latest album by the American artist embodies many of the qualities that have made this work not only unexpected, but also surprising. in your result.

Swift’s eighth studio album was forged almost as a “I cook it, I eat it” during confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in the face of the colorful production of his previous deliveries, it reflects in its spirit that necessary sobriety and contemplative attitude.

Taylor Swift during her performance on her “Reputation Stadium Tour.” (Rick Scuteri / Rick Scuteri / Invision / AP)

This led to speak of “Folklore” as a change in style, not exactly the one that gives it its title, but rather a kind of alternative pop or “arty folk”, as it has been said, compared to other artists such as Regina Spektor.

Go ahead, probably this turn would not have been possible or received in the same way if “Lover” (2019) had not existed just before, an international sales and critical success much more attached to its usual touch which, in turn, it exonerated her from the failed attempt to offer a much darker and more lacerating image in her predecessor, “Reputation” (2017).

And the curious thing is that despite its wickers, which bring its author closer to the field of independent or alternative music from the hand of the other great “factotum” of the album, Aaron Dessner, member of The National, “Folklore” has not stopped be a huge success: currently No. 1 in sales in the US, with 2 million copies shipped and 500 million views in its first week alone.

One of the best braided bridges between the old world of Swift and this new realm of dream resonances is found in “Exile.” There the talent meeting takes place with one of the great stars of the “indie” scene, but “indie” after all, the musician Justin Vernon, better known as Bon Iver.

The way in which their two voices blend and harmonize in an organic way is one of the great findings of the cut, in which they establish more than a conversation, an exchange of reproaches from which no one is the winner and in which many others can recognize themselves.

“I can see you standing there, honey / with his arms around your body / Laughing, but the joke is not funny / And you only needed five minutes / to give us a ticket and leave me / there in the room holding all this love,” he sings he.

The response from the other party is not long in coming: “I can see you there watching, honey / As if he were your substitute / As if your knuckles were bloody for me / Second, third and hundreds of chances / Swaying on brittle branches / Those eyes they add insult to injury ”.

There is no sugar in the lyrics nor in the instrumental ingredients. Beyond their voices, a piano conveys the entire structure, with soft percussion and even lighter string arrangements to round out the combination, which is simple but chilling.

Written together with William Bowery and Justin Vernon, Swift has not printed in her lyrics this time those usual nods to her own life that turn each song into a personal reckoning, allowing it to elevate its content to a more universal dimension.

And it does so in these moments of forced safety distances that force a more contemplative attitude, but while its protagonists reflect an attraction that is impossible to cross and that still hurts.

“I think I’ve seen this movie before / And I didn’t like the ending / You are no longer my homeland / So what am I defending now? / You were my city, now I’m in exile, watching you from outside ”, they sing in the central part of this song about a rupture that has managed, paradoxically, to unite two apparently antithetical worlds and move the world in this strange summer.