Taxi Driver Ending Explained: What’s Real & What’s In Travis’ Head?

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Taxi Driver builds to a bloody climax and concludes with a cryptic sequences of occasions — occasions which may be in Travis Bickle’s head. When interpreted actually, the 1976 movie ends with a lonely taxi driver, Travis Bickle, saving an adolescent prostitute by killing her pimps, after which turning into a New York Metropolis hero who seemingly fulfilled his future. Nevertheless, a more in-depth look implies that Travis’ life ends in a figurative hell that he references all through Taxi Driver.

On the floor, Travis (Robert De Niro) represents the prototypical loner who’s indifferent from actuality. He is a U.S. Marine who beforehand served in Vietnam, or not less than that is what he claims, and struggles to attach with acquaintances, equivalent to Wizard (Peter Boyle), and a romantic curiosity, Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), a marketing campaign volunteer for presidential candidate Charles Palantine (Leonard Harris). Throughout a primary date, Travis upsets Betsy upon taking her to a porno film and painfully displaying his naiveté. After being rejected, Travis foreshadows his destiny in Taxi Driver by telling Betsy that “You are in a hell, and also you’re gonna die in a hell like the remainder of ’em.”

At residence, Travis trains and makes an attempt to get organized. He writes in his diary that “loneliness has adopted me my complete life,” and informs Wizard that is he fascinated by doing one thing “dangerous” after a weird encounter with a buyer, portrayed by Scorsese, who plans to homicide his spouse. In Taxi Driver, the whole lot adjustments for Travis after he spots a 12-year-old prostitute named Iris (Jodie Foster). Now, he is seemingly discovered a function, and plans to assist the woman anyway he can. “Immediately, there’s a change,” he says, “there has by no means been any selection for me.” Now experiencing a serious existential disaster, Travis prepares for struggle.

The Transformation: Real

When a militarized Travis exhibits up at a Palantine rally, sporting a mohawk and aviator shades, he is left his actual id behind. Earlier, Wizard explains how a man can turn out to be his job (on this case, a taxi driver), and now Travis has totally reworked into another person — the archetypal Man with No Identify. Beforehand, he’d been recognized as a suspicious particular person after mendacity to a Secret Service agent throughout a Palantine rally; on this second, he tries to assassinate the politician however does not succeed.

This model of Travis means that he is delusional and totally indifferent from actuality. Shortly earlier than the assassination try, he writes a letter to his mother and father and implies that he is doing “delicate work” for the federal government, and that he is relationship Betsy. Travis additionally tells Iris that he “has to do one thing for the federal government,” and that he “is perhaps going a approach for some time.” However, he is merely projecting a picture that can permit him to make sense of the world he lives in. “All my life wanted was a way of someplace to go,” Travis writes early on in Taxi Driver. Now, he is recognized that place as a hell on earth.

Travis’ Ascent Into Hell On Earth: Real

Travis turns into a fatalist in Taxi Driver. He believes that he is presupposed to kill Palantine — a person who claims to signify the “the individuals.” Travis additionally believes that he’ll save “candy Iris” by cleansing up the symbolic “filth” that’s Matthew, Iris’ pimp (Harvey Keitel). It is this identical way of thinking that sadly impressed John Hinckley Jr.’s real-life assassination try on U.S. President Ronald Reagan, hoping to get the eye of the Taxi Driver actress who portrays Iris, the aforementioned Foster.

In Taxi Driver, Travis kills Matthew after which waits a couple of moments earlier than ascending right into a hell on earth, a New York Metropolis constructing the place males pay to have intercourse with teenage prostitutes. Aesthetically, this whole sequence was impressed by Scorsese’s admiration of Caravaggio, an Italian Baroque artist recognized for mixing the sacred with the profane (by way of Rebeller). First, Travis blasts a pimp’s hand and finally shoots him within the head. By saving Iris from hurt, Travis has eradicated a profane risk and guarded a sacred determine. Any one in all Scorsese’s visuals might be the premise for a Caravaggio portray, because the Italian artist usually integrated excessive violence into his work, even going thus far to depict his personal severed head in “David with the Head of Goliath.” As a personality, Travis takes an analogous strategy by portray the partitions crimson (an idea repeated in Scorsese’s 2019 movie The Irishman), after which sacrificing himself. In a slight twist, nonetheless, Travis’ plan fails when he runs out of bullets.

Travis’ Survival And Arrest: Not Real

Travis dies from his wounds in Taxi Driver after the police arrive; a second that is foreshadowed earlier when he means that Betsy will “die in a hell like the remainder of ’em.” The irony is that Travis turns into one of many pack, a useless felony who believed that his actions served the next function. Visually, Scorsese shoots from above to remind the viewers that they are wanting down on Travis and the opposite victims who lie within the hell they created. An angelic determine in white, Iris, is the lone survivor, and she or he’s framed subsequent to non secular imagery. On the left aspect of the body: the profane. On the appropriate aspect of the body: the sacred. In the center: Travis — a fusion of each Caravaggian ideas.

To strengthen the concept Travis dies in Taxi Driver, Scorsese’s digicam slowly leaves the room whereas the police assess the scene, frozen in shock. The digicam finally settles on the street to indicate {that a} big mess nonetheless exists. The implication: Travis did not clear up something however as a substitute contributed to the filth. Nonetheless, Taxi Driver leaves it as much as the viewers to interpret the remainder of the movie. Was Travis simply in his actions? Or did Travis’ delusional thoughts and ethical righteousness get the most effective of him? Primarily, Scorsese gives the viewers with a Caravaggian ending. Travis may be considered as a sacred determine who lives on. Or he may be considered as a profane assassin who’s caught in purgatory, or hell.

The Letter From Iris’ Father: Not Real

Taxi Driver’s epilogue makes it looks like Travis survived and have become a New York Metropolis hero for saving younger Iris, whose father reads a thank-you letter by way of voiceover narration. However for those who pay attention intently, the person’s writing and speech sample mirrors Travis’ diary entries and narration. And so Travis is both alive and creating one other false narrative to justify his actions, or he is imagining an idealized model of occasions in his second of dying. Primarily based on Scorsese’s visible proof, the letter from Iris’ father is a figment of Travis’ creativeness.

Travis And Betsy Reunite: Not Real

When Betsy exhibits up in Travis’ car throughout Taxi Driver, the 2 seemingly reunite and re-ignite a doable romance. Nevertheless, this seems to be one other idealized model of occasions that Travis imagines. The streets are suspiciously clear, and Betsy’s hair blows within the wind like an angel. And it does not appear coincidental that she wears white. That is Scorsese’s sacred ending for Taxi Driver: an angel with the face of Betsy welcomes Travis to heaven.

The Remaining Moments: Not Real

Scorsese finally leaves viewers with a profane ending in Taxi Driver. After Travis and Betsy go their separate methods, a short second of chaotic sound design brings the viewers again to actuality, no matter which may be. And the look in Travis’ eye means that he is actually not in a peaceable place. The Taxi Driver continues to trip on, however he is in a hellish realm and repeating the identical loop. To cite Betsy from earlier within the movie, De Niro’s character is “half reality, half fiction… a strolling contradiction.”

