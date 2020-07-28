Taxes: Why you should make your statement on April 15

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended the date to file taxes for three months. Now instead of April 15, you can file your taxes on July 15 at the latest without danger of penalty. And while you now have three more months to file your taxes, there are still benefits to filing your taxes by the typical April 15 deadline.

Like the federal government, several state tax agencies are postponing the tax filing deadline to help private citizens and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is also sending payments as part of an economic stimulus package for those who are dealing with the economic damage of the pandemic.

Here’s what we know about the new tax filing deadline and how to tell if your state has postponed the date.

What are the new deadlines to file federal taxes?

Now you have until July 15 to file your federal taxes. The three-month extension is automatically available to any federal taxpayer, with no limit on the amount due. This covers individuals, trusts, estates and estates, corporations, and those who pay self-employment tax.

Why should you file taxes on April 15?

Waiting may be a strategy, but keep in mind that the sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you will receive your refund (if you qualify). Most refunds ship within three weeks. Your tax refund does not affect your payment of the economic stimulus package. For now, the IRS is open and is processing tax returns. However, it has closed its taxpayer help centers, where you could get help in person with any tax questions.

Is there a penalty if you file taxes after July 15?

To avoid a penalty for filing your taxes after July 15, you need to ask for an extension and pay the estimated tax amount by the due date.

How can I get an extension on my federal taxes?

According to the IRS, you don’t have to do anything to qualify for the July 15 automatic extension. In case you need to request an extension beyond July 15, you can go to the free IRS filing service and fill out and submit form 4868. With this form, according to the IRS, you will still have to pay the estimated tax fund for on July 15 to avoid paying penalties, but you have until October 15 to file your tax return. The Treasury Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Can companies and businesses defer filing taxes?

Yes, companies also obtain the extension until July 15. According to the IRS, businesses can fill out and file form 7004 to request an extension beyond July 15. With form 7004, companies still have to pay the estimated tax amount by July 15 to avoid paying penalties, but they have until October 15 to file their tax return. The Treasury Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Where can I find more information?

To stay up-to-date with federal tax updates and news, you can check out the IRS coronavirus site.

Do the extensions apply to state taxes?

According to the International Association of Certified Accountants, each state that has personal income taxes has extended its April 15 deadline. Of those states, 38 have postponed the deadline to July 15 and eight have postponed the date between April 30 and July 20.

If you have questions about your state, visit your state’s tax agency.

