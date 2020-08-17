Taxes: What do I do if I miss the date and how to get an extension

ice istock.com



July 15 was the deadline to file your tax return so you still have time to fix your papers and present it. However, we know that there are setbacks that could prevent you from filing your return on time and for that reason, here we tell you what options you have.

Let’s start with the basics, There are two types of penalties for not filing your taxes or not paying them. It can be a failure to file (FTF) which is the type of penalty that is applied when the tax return is not filed on time. On the other hand, there is the failure to pay (FTP for its acronym in English) which is the penalty that is applied when the taxpayer does not pay what she owes on time.

If you don’t owe money to the IRS, what you will have to do is contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 to request an extension of time or penalties will apply. Once you have your extension, you will have until October 15 to file your return. Remember, the longer you take to file your taxes, the longer it will take for your refund to arrive.

Now, if you owe money to the IRS, the situation is less encouraging, as the IRS expects your payment before July 15. If you can’t do it, what you should do is contact the IRS directly to discuss your extension and payment arrangement.

“The IRS determines how long, what is the amount and what is the interest that you are going to pay, whether you pay it, make the payment arrangement for two weeks or make the arrangement to pay it [de forma] monthly but you already do that directly with the IRS, “says Dianifer Rodríguez, who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles.

However, it is important to note that this arrangement carries penalties and interest, so if you owed US $ 1,000 at the beginning, in the end you could end up paying US $ 1,500. “To avoid penalties and interest it is better that they try to pay as soon as possible or in a short time so that they do not have to pay more than the bill,” added Rodriguez and in fact, if you pay more than 90 percent of your debt, the IRS could eliminate the penalties.

A tip for next year

Rodriguez, who helps taxpayers complete their returns for free, recommends that taxpayers make advance payments to the IRS throughout the year. This way, instead of making a large payment during tax season, you can spread it out for a whole year and thus avoid paying penalties and taxes when requesting an extension. Also, if you overpay, nothing happens, since the IRS returns the excess.



