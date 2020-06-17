Taxes: These are the best tax deductions

Getty Images



Benjamin Franklin once wrote that nothing in this life is safe except death and taxes. And while you can’t stop death, you can reduce your tax debt as long as you qualify for these benefits.

There are many deductions that you can request on your tax return, either to reduce what you owe or to increase your tax refund. You may already be familiar with some of the more common deductions, such as property taxes, but there are many others that are often easily overlooked. Here we present you some of the best tax deductions you can request. (These deductions are not intended for those who are self-employed, who have a completely different set of options for deducting taxes.)

1. American Opportunity Tax Credit

The AOTC is for new college students (who are studying for the first time) during their first four years of college or other higher education. If you are studying for a degree (or are going to college) and have not been convicted of a drug related crime at the end of the fiscal year, you may qualify for this deduction.

To apply for the full credit, your modified adjusted gross income must be $ 80,000 a year or less. If your income ranges from $ 80,000 to $ 90,000, you will also receive the credit, but in a lesser amount.

2. Lifetime Learning Credit

While the AOTC is for new college students (studying for the first time), the Lifetime Learning Credit applies to any other higher education student. To apply for this credit, you, your spouse, or your dependent must pay for qualified higher education costs. You can’t apply if your modified adjusted gross income is more than $ 67,000, and it’s slowly being phased out for those earning between $ 57,000 and $ 67,000.

3. Earned Income Tax Credit

If you receive low to moderate income, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) reduces the amount of taxes you owe. Or I could give you a refund (or increase your refund).

Generally, the IRS sends letters to households that may qualify for this deduction. You will need to verify your application and file a tax return, and possibly receive credit from previous years. Use the EITC Assistant to see if you qualify.

4. Child and Dependent Care Credit

You can apply for this credit if you care for a child or other dependent in your home. Total expenses cannot exceed $ 3,000 for one person or $ 6,000 for two or more dependents. These expenses are directly related to ensuring the well-being and protection of a child or dependent, especially if they cannot take care of themselves physically and mentally.

5. Saver’s Credit

If you make eligible contributions to your individual retirement account or your employer-sponsored retirement plan (such as a 401 (k), for example), you may qualify for this credit. You must be 18 years of age or older, not a full-time student, and you cannot apply as a dependent on someone else’s tax return. The credit rate varies based on your adjusted gross income, but you will receive nothing if you earn more than US $ 64,000, if you are married and file a joint return, or more than US $ 32,000 like any other declarant.

6. Child Tax Credit

The Child Tax Credit can save you up to $ 1,000 for each qualifying child. This must be under 17 years old and be you:

Son

Stepson

Foster son

Brother

Step brother

Half brother

grandchild

Niece nephew

Or adoptive son

The minor must be listed as a dependent on your tax return.

7. Adoption credit

There are tax benefits in the form of an adoption tax credit that applies to adoption-related expenses. This credit covers adoption and its charges, court costs, attorney’s fees, travel expenses, and other expenses that are directly related. As of 2018, the maximum amount is US $ 13,810 per child.

8. Medical and dental expenses

Even if you have insurance, you may have to pay medical expenses out of pocket. You can deduct these expenses for yourself, your spouse, or any of your dependents, as long as the total amount exceeds 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income. Possible expenses include:

Fees from doctors, dentists, specialists, mental health professionals, and even non-traditional doctors.

Hospital care, nursing home care and acupuncture treatments.

Drug and alcohol treatments, smoking cessation programs, and prescription drugs for nicotine withdrawal and addiction-related needs.

Payments for insulin, glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids, crutches, wheelchairs, guide dogs, and other service animals.

Funeral expenses, over-the-counter medications, and most cosmetic surgeries cannot be deducted.

9. Residential Energy Credit

If you are an energy efficient homeowner, you can apply for a residential energy credit. This includes the following:

Energy efficient windows and doors

Ceilings

Isolation

Energy efficient heating and air conditioning systems

Water heaters

Biomass stoves

Also included are qualifying solar powered properties and solar water heaters.

As of 2017, the credit has a lifetime limit of US $ 500, but different improvements carry different pesos to obtain the credit.

10. Student Loan Interest Deduction (Student Loans)

Paying off your student loans can be overwhelming and sometimes costly, but you can take a little breather when it comes time to pay your taxes with the student loan interest deduction.

If you paid interest on a student loan for yourself, your spouse, or another dependent, you may qualify for the tax credit. You can request the deduction as an adjustment to your income rather than as a detailed deduction. You will be able to deduct US $ 2,500 or the actual amount of interest you paid during the year, whichever is less.

11. Health Savings Account contribution (contributions to the health savings account)

If you have a Health Savings Account (HSA), your contributions are not subject to federal income tax. You can also request a tax deduction for contributing to your HSA.

Contribution limits vary depending on your high deductible health plan, your age, and the date you become eligible.

12. Charitable Contribution Deductions (deductions for charitable donations)

Charitable donations are one of the most common ways to get a tax deduction. You can deduct contributions in money or properties that you have donated to organizations that qualify, but you must detail your deductions.

In most cases, you can deduct up to 50 percent of your adjusted gross income, but there are some cases where the amount may be limited to 20 or 30 percent.



