Taxes: How to know how much you owe the government or how much they will refund

The deadline for filing your taxes is already around the corner, so it’s time to get down to business and catch up on your return.

This year you have until July 15, to file your taxes, unless you live in Maine or Massachusetts because of holidays. However, the ideal is that by the beginning of April you have already made your tax return and that you avoid waiting until the last minute to do it.

First, determine what level of taxes you are in

You can get a general idea of ​​how much you will pay (or will be returned as a refund) if you know in which category or tax level (tax bracket) you meet. There are a number of free calculators on the web that give you a pretty good idea of ​​how much your federal refund will be depending on what your tax bracket is.

The IRS lists federal taxes for 2020, along with the personal exceptions and standard deductions you can claim. If you know what your tax rate is for the amount you earn each year, then you will have an idea of ​​what you are getting reimbursed.

Calculate your refund

Once you determine your tax level, you can start accounting for deductions and exemptions. Or you can let an online calculator do that for you. Take a look at one of the many tax calculators available online, from H&R Block, TurboTax, and others.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott / CNET



To get the most accurate estimate of taxes devolution, take your W-2 form and other tax documents. You should have these files organized as tax day approaches.

Information that is important to keep in mind

This year there were several changes with the new Tax Reform Law, which may be reflected in the amount you can or cannot receive. For example, the tax categories have changed and this is what you will have to pay based on your income:

If you file your taxes individually:

10 percent if your income is between $ 0 and $ 9,525

12 percent if your income is between US$9,526 y US $38,700

$38,700 22 percent if your income is between US $ 38,701 and US $ 82,500

24 percent if your income is between US $ 82,501 and US $ 157,500

32 percent if your income is between US $ 157,501 and US $ 200,000

35 percent if your income is between $ 200,001 and $ 500,000

37 percent if your income is $ 500,001 or more

And for families or couples who declare their income together:

10 percent if your income is between $ 0 and $ 19,050

12 percent if your income is between US $ 19,051 and US $ 77,400

22 percent if your income is between US $ 77,401 and US $ 165,000

24 percent if your income is between US $ 165,001 and US $ 315,000

32 percent if your income is between US $ 315,001 and US $ 400,000

35 percent if your income is between US $ 400,001 and US $ 600,000

37 percent if your income is between US $ 400,001 and US $ 600,000

Another big change is that if you own a home, you will likely get less money back than in years past, and now, you won’t be able to receive reimbursement for work-related parking and transit costs either. In addition, taxpayers with children may also notice changes, in-depth details can be seen here.

Information you will need

To have the most accurate calculation, you will need to enter the following information. The more you enter, the more accurate your estimate will be:

Filer status: this has to do with whether you file as single, married, married but filing taxes separately, etc.

Age or date of birth and say if you have any dependents

Your income begins with the figure that appears in Box 1 of your W-2 form, your taxable income. Look at Box 2 of your W-2 form when asked for federal withholding.

Income earned from other sources, including interest on the bank or dividends on some other investments

Expenses related to your business last year, deductions, credits and exceptions

Extras like tuition payments, mortgage interest, real estate taxes, medical expenses, donations to charities, and contributions to your retirement plan.

I played with some online calculators from H&R Block and TurboTax and found them quite easy and simple to use. Both turned out to be very accurate. His calculations ranged from $ 1,000 and were pretty close to what I paid in taxes last year.

If I had to point you to just one of those online calculators, I would stick with TurboTax because its interface is easier to use. TurboTax also offers TaxCaster, a free refund calculator app that is available on iOS and Android.



Playing:

Watch this:

Taxes 2020: Key Tips to Prepare Your Return

2:48



More tax guides