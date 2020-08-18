Taxes: Date, return, extension and everything you need to know

In 2018, a new tax law came into force with several changes that were reflected since the 2019 return. With this tax law, less money is taken from your paycheck, a factor for which the refund may be much less although there will also be people who have to pay taxes that they did not pay before.

To make everything a little less complicated, here are the things you should know before starting your annual tax return.

Who Must File Taxes?

Basically everyone who works in the United States must present a tax return before July 15, 2020, although there are exceptions and differences, according to age, status and income.

The deadline to file the tax return in 2020 was April 15, but it was postponed to July 15 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you still have doubts, with this table you will know if you are obliged to file taxes according to your income.

Status Age as of December 31, 2019 You must present if your annual gross income is: Single Less than 65 Al menos US$12,000 65 or more Al menos US$13,600 Married filing together Both husbands under 86 At least $ 24,000 altogether Both husbands 86 or older Al menos US$26,600 A husband under 65 Al menos US$25,300 Married filing separately N/A Al menos US$12,000 Less than 65 Al menos US$18,000 65 or more Al menos US$19,600 Widower Less than 65 Al menos US$24,000 65 or more Al menos US$25,300

If you still have doubts about whether or not you have to file your return, you can take this IRS questionnaire. However, the questionnaire is available only in English.

What documents do you need?

First of all, it is important that you have your Social Security Number (SSN) or your ITIN number on hand (more on that below). Then you should have a Form W-2, which is provided by your employer or other earnings statements, such as forms 1099 and 1099-INT, both for independent contractors. It is also important that you have proof of health insurance coverage, receipts for donations, medical and business expenses. And finally, you must determine your marital status.

Regarding health coverage, you should know that California, today, does not require residents to have health insurance. However, the penalty for not having it is approximately $ 700, and it is current for your 2018 tax return.

What if I don’t have an SSN?

People who do not have or cannot have an SSN due to their immigration status should apply for a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number, ITIN for its acronym in English, which is an identification number used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English).

This nine-digit number will be used to carry out the procedures corresponding to taxes. To obtain it, you must complete Form W-7. This form will request information to prove that you are a foreigner and your identity.

It is important to mention that the ITIN does not authorize you to work in the United States and it does not make you a beneficiary of Social Security. For more information about ITIN, in Spanish, click on this link.

10 Chrome apps that will save you hundreds of dollars To see photos

Where do I get the tax forms?

There are several options to obtain the forms, the most practical way is to download them online, although you can also obtain them by calling 1-800-829-3676 (press 2 for Spanish). Other options for obtaining these forms are through a post office (USPS), public libraries and IRS taxpayer assistance centers.

Here you can download the state tax forms.

Penalty for lack of health insurance

As of 2019, the Shared Responsibility Payment was concluded, a federal law that required people to have a minimum level of medical coverage. However, similar state laws still apply in states such as Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington, DC Individuals without health coverage for more than three months will be required to pay a penalty that will be reflected on their 2020 tax return.

Residents of the states of Rhode Island, Vermont and California must have medical coverage as of 2020 to avoid this penalty, which would be reflected in the 2021 tax return. The amount of the penalty varies by state.

Dependents inside and outside the country

With the previous tax law, people who had dependents outside or inside the country received a credit of approximately US $ 1,000 for each one. However, as of 2019 these credits were withdrawn. Under the new tax law that took effect in 2019, a parent with an ITIN with citizen children will no longer receive this credit, said Dianifer Rodríguez, who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles.

What forms of payment are available to make my declaration?

There are no excuses to pay, as there are many ways to pay your federal taxes. You can do it in a direct payment from a bank account, with a credit or debit card, through the electronic federal tax payment system, with a check or money order, and some states even accept cash payments. Here you can find more information about payment options.

How do I receive my refund?

When filing your taxes, it is important to know that people who do so electronically and choose direct deposit, receive their taxes before others. You can choose direct deposit regardless of whether you file on paper or electronically and this route ensures that you will receive your refund in less than 21 days. Additionally, electronic filing reduces filing errors and is more secure.

If you think your refund was lost, stolen, or destroyed, you can contact the IRS after 21 days (if you filed an electronic return) or after six weeks if you sent it by mail. According to the IRS, the IRS2Go tool will tell you how to contact the federal agency if the case arises. Here you can find more information about the tax refund.

What happens if I cannot file my taxes on the indicated date?

If you do not make your declaration on time, you will receive a penalty. However, you can request an extension of time by contacting the IRS, either by phone or through their website. During the season you may have to wait a long time in line, but the tax experts told us that it is worth the time.

Scams are on the surface

During this time, scam attempts increase so you should take precautions and be prepared. If you have any questions about your taxes you can call the IRS or you can also look for information on their website in both English and Spanish.

Keep in mind that the IRS will never contact you by email, text messages, or social media. Here we tell you how to avoid tax scams this year.



Playing:

Watch this:

Taxes 2020: Key Tips to Prepare Your Return

2:48



More tax guides