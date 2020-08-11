Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving – as will Walmart

Getty Images



Target stores will be closed for Thanksgiving, the retailer announced in a blog post on Monday, July 27, outlining its plans for the holiday season this year.

“There is no doubt, the festive season will be very different this year, “the publication says, explaining that Target will offer its seasonal sales starting in October.

It will also make more than 20,000 additional products available for shipping or pickup in store, including fresh and frozen foods.

“This year more than ever, a joyous holiday season will be inseparable from a safe one, and we will continue to adjust our plans to deliver tranquility, value and seasonal cheer in a way that only Target can,” CEO Brian Cornell said in the post. .

Target’s move comes after Walmart will also announce that it will keep its stores closed en Thanksgiving.

Read: Attention buyers, this free app can reduce your expenses



Good, nice and cheap cell phones [fotos] To see photos