Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – The Latest Update

In the last episode, we have seen that Popatlal, Dr. Hathi, and Bharti are on the mission to catch the black marketer.

Popatlal and Bharti use stairs to go down instead of using the elevator, and they face many problems and obstacles.

Dr. Hathi goes to the swimming pool, and suddenly, his fake mustache gets removed from his face because of water.

The hotel staff asked Dr. Hathi that why he is wearing the fake mustache. Dr. Hathi is living in a hotel with a fake name of Dr. Malpani.

The black marketer gets this news from a room attendant of Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi. Popatlal and Bharti go to the swimming pool. The room attendant informs them about the incident.

At the time, Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi receives a letter. It contains the information about the meeting with the black marketer.

Popatlal and Bharti got worried about the meeting. Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi tries to inform Popatlal about the meeting info, but it doesn’t work.

So, Dr. Hathi asked the waiter to send a message to Popatlal. But it also does not work. It seems that the black marketer has a different plan and he is checking for Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi.

At that time, Popatlal gets a clue about Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi. At that time, Dr. Malpani – Dr. Hathi meets with the black marketer.

