Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 17 May Popatlal Ask Jethalal’s Help – Latest Update

The latest episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Vchashmah begins with the scene of Jethala and Bhaga.

Bagha orders many items so that there is no space in the godown of the shop Gada Electronics.

In the godown, there is no space for the table and chair of Jethalal. Jethala calls Bagha to set up; all the boxes in the godown.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Episode

Bagha replies to Jethalal that due to this covid situation, the people are scared to go out shopping, and that is why the people are doing online shopping from various sites.

Bagha also worried about the incomplete work of shop Gada Electronics. Also, Bagha suggests that Jethalal should shut down his shop of Gada Electronics, and he should start the homemade food business to the helpful person.

In this way, they can earn money and do some social work for the needed people. After listening to Bagha, Jethalal gives the Bagha that this difficult situation will also go, and a new and beautiful day will come one day.

Bagha also asks Jethala that if he and Magan can work as a delivery boy on the pizza story so that they both can save the money and salary that Jethala is giving them without any earning.

During this time, Bagha received one video in which popular is selling injection in a black market.

Jethala and Bapuji go to the Bhide’s house and discussing Covid’s situation, and this time, Popatlal calls jethalal. Jethala tells him that why he has not informed him about the Rang Tarang Resort. If he knows, then the whole Gokul Dham will go to that resort for chilling.