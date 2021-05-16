Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 14 May Dr. Hathi’s Camara Footage – Latest Update

In the last episode of the Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, we have seen that Dr. Hathi has left a message for the Popatlal that the mission is not till completed.

The next episode is started with the Popatlal and Bharti. Popatlal and Bharti both are watching the camera clip of Dr. Hathi that the mission is failed that is named Kala kawa.

When Popatlal and Bharti are watching the camera clip at that time, Popatlal receives a call from Dr. Hathi, and Dr. Hathi said to Popatlal that dealers are very intelligent and sharp.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Episode

No mistakes from our side can be bearable. Popatlal tells Dr. Hathi that they do not inform any people from the Gokuldham Society about their mission is mission Kala Kauwa.

After that, Popatlal and Bharti both decided to collect more and more proof against the black marketers.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

They both also decided that only they can go to the police after collecting strong evidence against the black marketers. At the same time, one of the waiters whose mother is not good needs one injection.

The waiter goes to buy the injection, but they have to pay Rs 24,000 to the dealers in place of Rs. 800. The actual cost of the injection is Rs.800.

After listening to the waiter Popatlal and Bharti both are discussing the difficulties of the middle-class man in this situation. They have to suffer more than the rich class.