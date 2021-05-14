Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 13 May Mission Kala Kauwa Failed – Latest Update

In the last episode of the Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah chashmah, we have seen that Dr.l Hathi is on a mission to expose the smuggler to the police.

However, in some ways, Dr. Hathi is not enough to get success in the operation. Dr. Hathi asks Popatlal to seek his help.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Episode

Meanwhile, Dr. Hathi is waiting for the smuggler in the hotel as they have decided to meet at that time. When the smuggler arrives, Dr. hath has set his camera to the face of the dealer.

Dr. Hathi requests the dealer to make the deal face to face. Dr. Hathi introduces himself to the dealers. He says that he is a very famous doctor in this city and everyone can recognize him.

So to hide his real identity, he has to wear a fake mustache and beard. The dealer and smuggler both understand the whole matter, which is why they are here to meet.

Then also, the smuggler doubts Dr. Hathi that if the only beard is fake, only anything else is also fake. So he asks his man to take the mob of Dr. Hathi for security purposes.

They ask their man to call any two-person and talk about Dr. Hathi for their security. After listening that Dr. Hathi is in tension to expose him.

Dr. Hathi said that he had come here to deal with the dealer, and his plan goes wrong. After that, Dr. Hathi goes with the smuggler, and they can not expose the smuggler. Dr. Hathi leaves a message for the Popatlal that he is failed in his mission.