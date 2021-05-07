Tansener Tanpura Season 2 Web Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Kuttymovies

Tansener Tanpura is a famous Bengali series. It is a musical mystery web series. The series Tansener Tanpura was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Kuttymovies.

There are many movies and web series, especially the Bengali web series, available on the illegal piracy website Kuttymovies.

There are so many Bengali web series available on the OTT platform Hoichoi. Many Bengali series are available to watch for free on the illegal piracy website Kuttymovies.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Tansener Tanpura Season 2.

Tansener Tanpura Season 2 Web Series Download in HD:

The story of the series Tansener Tanpura features a youngster who is in search of haunting events, secrets, and the truth.

It is a thriller web series. The series Tansener Tanpura was directed by Soumik Chattopadhyay and was written by Sougata Basu.

Joy Sarkar was the composer in the series Tansener Tanpura. The series Tansener Tanpura is available to watch in the Bengali language.

It is available to watch on the OTT platform Hoichoi. In the lead roles, there are three stars; Vikram Chatterjee, Rupsa Chatterjee, and Jayati Bhatia. Let’s talk about the release date of the series Tansener Tanpura Season 2.

Tansener Tanpura Season 2 Release Date:

Tansener Tanpura Season 2 was released on 13th November 2020 on the OTT platform Hoichoi. Tansener Tanpura Season 2 consists of nine episodes.

Tansener Tanpura Season 1 was released on 26th June 2020, and it includes ten episodes. It was also released on the OTT platform Hoichoi. If Tansener Tanpura Season 3 announces, then it will also be released on the same OTT platform Hoichoi.

Find the cast of the series Tansener Tanpura Season 2 below.

Tansener Tanpura Season 2 Cast:

Vikram Chatterjee as Alap Rupsha Chatterjee as Shruti Jayati Bhatia as Madhubanti Mishra Rajat Ganguly as Kedar Mishra Debesh Roychowdhury as Bahadur Hussain Neel Mukherjee as Lalit Sen Subhashish Mukherjee as Ramnidhi Gosain Bhaskar Banerjee as Hemanta Ganguly Debshankar Haldar as Ranjan Ghosh Pushpita Mukherjee as Rohini – Raunak Bai Sourav Saha Kalyan Chatterjee Surajit Bandopadhyay as Sunil Mitra Angana Roy as Young Rohini – Young Raunak Bai Anuradha Mukherjee as Young Madhubanti Mishra Satyam Bhattacharya Suhorto Mukherjee Saunak Samanta Gautam Siddhartha Ghosh Pradip Dhar

Tansener Tanpura Season 2 Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of Tansener Tanpura Season 2 below.

Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.