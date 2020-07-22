Tania Ruiz’s congratulations to Peña Nieto softens the hearts of followers

The congratulations of the model Tania Ruiz to her boyfriend, the former president of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto, through Instagram softened the hearts of Internet users who, regardless of their ideology, praised the love that is seen between the two.

“Happy Birthday !! Happy life !! Today is a day to give Thanks. I not only celebrate today that it is your birthday. But every day for your existence and for being in my life. There are no words to express you and thank you for all the feelings and emotions I have. It is your birthday but the gift is mine for having you in my life, “Ruiz published on his social network profile along with a photo of both.

This close-up portrait of the couple is the first photo that the Mexican model shares with the former president, who ruled the country from 2012 to 2018, despite the fact that they began their relationship more than a year ago and have been seen together in several occasions.

In congratulations on the 54th birthday of the former president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) between 2012 and 2018, Ruiz also showed his faith and thanked God for the presence of the politician in his life.

“I just wish that life was as special as you are to me and that God allows me to celebrate you many more years. Today and always I want you to smile, because there are many things to thank God for. May this year in your life be very blessed! (…) Above all, thank God for the blessing that your life is for me! ”, he added.

Soon the networks were overturned and, some more seriously and others with a touch of humor, they wanted to have a love story like Ruiz and Peña Nieto’s and the text softened their hearts.

“Friends, I love you very much. May you rest. I walk in Tania Ruiz mode, sweet and grateful to you for having come into my life. But I do say it net (true) ”, published a user.

“I was going to stop believing in love, but this photo of Tania Ruiz softens my heart? Peña, all forgiven ”, added another Internet user jokingly.

In March 2019, the former president appeared for the first time in public with Ruiz, at a wedding held in Acapulco, according to images from the pink magazine HELLO!

In the photographs, the former president was seen, who had separated not long ago from the actress Angélica Rivera, along with the 31-year-old model, with whom he had already been related for months.

A COMPLICATED MOMENT

The 54th birthday of the former president and the beautiful words of his girlfriend come at a difficult time for Peña Nieto due to the tension generated by the return of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex accused of corruption, who came to Mexico from Spain to be tried for alleged frauds committed during the previous government.

That is why despite the comments of happiness of many of the Internet users, others confessed against and with a mocking tone to the congratulation they hinted that the former president would soon be in jail.

“Congratulations ex-President ‘sir’, your next birthday we look forward to in the North Prison,” wrote a user on Twitter.

This happened after it was revealed that Lozoya had pointed to figures such as Peña Nieto, who was Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Finance of Mexico Luis Videgaray and also former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), in the first signed statement that the former official gave in Spain on the case and to which the weekly process had partial access.