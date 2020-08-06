Tania Ruiz, Enrique Peña Nieto’s girlfriend: ‘I feel terrible’

“I do have Covid, the truth is that it did go wrong; well, outside of me, being asymptomatic, I felt terrible. Until today (Wednesday), I woke up better than yesterday, but all day I am dizzy, ”confirmed Tania Ruiz, a couple of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Dry cough, tiredness, sore throat and head, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell and taste, as well as pressure in the chest, are the symptoms that he had after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The model assured that she does not know how she contracted the virus, since the people with whom she has had contact have been negative

“I don’t know where it has infected me. A little while ago, Carlotta’s babysitter (her daughter), the one with Bobby (Domínguez, her ex-partner) was given Covid, and they put her in quarantine and everything, but they took the test with the hyssop, Bobby and Carlotta, and they came out negative, and then later I grabbed him, “said Ruiz, 32.

“When I started to feel bad, I did one of the finger tests, that you put a drop of blood and that tells you right away, and it came out negative. Those tests do not work, as the doctor told me, they are for garbage. ” Tania Ruiz, model.

Also, he said, he ate a couple of times with a friend who traveled to Acapulco, but he was tested and was negative.

The young woman spent the quarantine in San Luis Potosí with her family, however, she decided to return to Mexico City after the first discomforts.

“There are many people, there are my parents and brothers; the truth is that there I could not be as isolated somewhere as in my house, here I am alone, then it was easier to come, although there I never took off my mask or to sleep ”.

Before she knew she was a coronavirus carrier, she was not feeling well, she started with a pain in her neck that she attributed to a shock she had with her mother.

“He had very strong pain, but I never thought it was the Covid. I was scheduled to do some neck studies and I had to cancel everything. ”

In San Luis, he visited a country house on a ranch of friends of his parents, where, he says, kept the necessary distance.

“I was not away nor did I eat with my family, but because of the fact that I felt bad, I spent the night asleep,” he said.

“At first I never thought it was Covid, and with the smell it was already the signal, that I didn’t know the food and having the flu was the key. Then I woke up with my eyes glued on, and I didn’t know that conjunctivitis was a symptom. ”

A quick test was done, which came out negative. But when he felt more pain, on Monday the RT-PCR diagnostic test was performed and, within 24 hours, he had confirmation of the disease.

“At night my chest, cough and throat hurt a lot, it only happens when I’m asleep. In the day, I am very sick, pretend that if I had taken a few vats, all stuck up, as if I were not present, that’s how I feel ”.

Now she is confined to her home, taking CDS (chlorine dioxide), vitamins and eating a healthy diet, while her 6-year-old little girl remained in the care of her maternal grandparents.

On whether from his first discomforts he had contact with his partner, the former president preferred not to speak.