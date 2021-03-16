Tandav Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

A recently released web series named Tandav has been leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz. It was leaked on the day of release.

Just after one day, it was available in HD quality on many illegal piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Khatrimaza, 123Movies, Gomovies, Moviesda, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, etc.

The major piracy websites on the internet are from India. There are lots of illegal piracy websites on the internet that leak much content like movies, web series, videos, etc., daily.

Tandav is a political thriller web series. It is based on Indian politics. If we see the cast of the film, it includes Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Singh, Kumud Misra as Gopal Das Munshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan Singh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar, Parv Kaila as Vishal Awasthi, Anup Soni as Kailash Kumar, Sarah Jane Dias as Ayesha Pratap Singh, Priyal Mahajan as Rhea Pratap Singh, Neha Hinge as Garima Deswal, Paresh Pahuja as Raghu Kishore Singh, and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

The other cast members of the web series Tandav includes Tasneem Khan as Disha Kapoor, Dino Morea as Professor Jigar Sampath, Sandhya Mridul as Professor Sandhya Nigam, Shonali Nagrani as Aditi Mishra, Amyra Dastur as Ada Mir, Hiten Tejwani as Ajay Ahluwalia, Sukhmani Sadana as Divya Ahluwalia, Jaimin Panchal as Protestor in VNU, and Bhavna Choudhary as Preeti Singh.

In the web series Tandav, nine episodes are titled, Tanashah, Aazaadi, Chandragupta, Left se Right, Jeevan aur Mrityu, Babool ka Ped, Dhappa, Tandav, and Khel.

The web series Tandav was created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Gaurav Solanki gave the story of the web series Tandav. Julius Packiam has composed background music in the web series Tandav.

Let’s watch the trailer of the web series Tandav.

Bhaumik Gondaliya was the executive producer in Tandav. Karol Standnik did the cinematography, and Steven H. Bernard completed the editing of the web series Tandav.

Each episode contains a length of 26-38 minutes. Tandav was made under Offside Entertainment. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. The Indian web series Tandav was released on 15th January 2021. The shooting of the web series Tandav was started in October 2019.

The shooting was completed at Pataudi Palace in Haryana and Delhi. Add a bookmark to this website to get the latest updates and news first. Stay tuned for the next update.