Tamlyn Tomita Interview: Star Trek: Picard Season 1

The Romulans gained a newfound prominence in Star Trek: Picard and chief among the many pointy-eared antagonists is Commodore Oh (Tamlyn Tomita). The chief of the Tal Shiar’s synthetics-hunting cabal, the Zhat Vash, the half-Vulcan/half-Romulan Oh emerged as the principle villain of Star Trek: Picard season 1 as she pursued her agenda of wiping out the entire android kids of the late Commander Information (Brent Spiner), together with Soji (Isa Briones). Additional, as Star Trek: Picard slowly leaked extra particulars about Oh, Trekkers discovered that she was a double agent who manipulated the Federation for many years because the Head of Starfleet Safety.

Amongst Commodore Oh’s nefarious acts, she masterminded the calamitous occasions of Star Trek: Picard‘s backstory, together with the assault on Mars by rogue androids which, in flip, led to all artificial lifeforms turning into banned by the Federation. Oh additionally ordered the assassination of Dahj, Soji’s twin sister, and she or he coerced Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Tablet) into becoming a member of Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) mission as a Romulan spy. Because of this, Jurati murdered Dr. Bruce Maddox (John Ales), her former love who secretly created Soji, Dahj, and a whole race of synthetics on the planet Coppelius. In Star Trek: Picard‘s two-part finale, Commodore Oh personally led a Romulan Warbird power to wipe out Soji and her artificial household earlier than they might summon an historical race of androids that might destroy the galaxy. Nonetheless, Oh’s deliberate decimation of Coppelius was foiled by the heroics of Jean-Luc Picard and a Starfleet cavalry power led by Appearing Captain Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Associated: Picard Turned First Contact Day Into Star Trek’s Darkest Vacation

Display screen Rant had the pleasure of interviewing Tamlyn Tomita for an interesting, in-depth dialogue. We explored the origins of Commodore Oh, her true Romulan id, Tomita’s intricate technique of discovering who her character is, why she does not essentially see Oh as a villain, and what could possibly be subsequent for the Commodore Oh in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

So, let’s discuss Star Trek, let’s have some enjoyable. So how did you get entangled with Star Trek: Picard? Was it supplied to you or did you pursue the position?

Nicely, it got here down the pipe as a really secretive venture and there have been hushes from my agent as to what it could possibly be, after which once I was going additional down the audition course of, it was like, “I believe that is Star Trek: Picard“, and I am going, “Oh wow, are they gonna reboot it?” They usually have been like, “Oh no, that is gonna be the brand new model of it,” and I used to be like “Unbelievable!” And so it was historically the audition course of and I believe it occurred — Wow, it occurred early 2018! Yeah, it needed to have been spring 2018 once I first auditioned, then there was a protracted pause, after which I used to be introduced in to audition once more, and I declined. After which they supplied me the position of Commodore Oh. As a result of I might initially been introduced in for an additional half.

Oh? Fascinating.

Yeah, the 2 or three first rounds of auditions have been for an additional half, after which the third or fourth audition, they known as me again and I mentioned, “No, I believe you guys have seen me sufficient”, and I used to be assured within the auditions that I had given. After which they got here in out of the blue with Commodore Oh.

Did you develop up as a Star Trek fan? Was it one thing you needed to be a part of?

Solely TOS. So, I am studying all of the acronyms, so solely The Authentic Collection, however my love Daniel is a much bigger TNG fan. So he is aware of the center of Star Trek: Picard was Picard and Information. So he was actually thrilled with the persevering with relationship and the evolution of each characters. It is a new chapter of Information’s life as we do not understand it. I’ve to be very cautious with my phrases as a result of I do not know the place that character goes to go to, by way of seeing his mortality come to an finish, however that is simply in humanoid phrases. We do not know androids or synthetics, or what sort of different consciousnesses they are often aware of. However by way of how Picard is resurrected right into a golem is admittedly tremendous fascinating.

Yeah, I believed that was a loopy threat that paid off. I believed that was very daring of them however I actually appreciated it.

Yeah, it pays off due to all of the funding and the reinvestment of the dialogue along with his finest buddy and the price of friendship, and the price of having the ability to say howdy and goodbye actually weighted his choices – or the others’ choices to put him right into a golem and the way he’ll react to turning into [synthetic] – as a result of I do not assume that was his alternative.

No, it wasn’t. You are proper. [Picard] was set to die.

He has to take care of the selection that was made for him by others. So it will be very fascinating as to that sort of dialogue as to how do you thank individuals or how do you rattling individuals for making that literal life resolution for you.

Again to Commodore Oh, how fully-formed was she once you obtained maintain of her? Did you get so as to add stuff or was all of it on the web page?

Nicely, it is fascinating as a result of, once more, not being aware of the interior discussions as to who she is or what she is, I can let you know that she was not initially named Commodore Oh. She was a Commodore however she had one other title. I imagine it was Vulcan, I imagine it was one thing like T-apostrophe, like T’Pol or T’Shar or one thing like that. However proper earlier than we began taking pictures, I imagine they modified it to Oh and I didn’t query as to why. However I imagine my first day of taking pictures was the Admonition scene, so I am within the circle and I am going, “So who am I? And why am I dressed on this method?” So there have been plenty of questions as to who I used to be and the scripts have been nonetheless being polished. After which I requested and requested all of the scripts so I can determine what is going on on and what’s my place on this chessboard as a result of I had no concept. And I did not notice till studying the scripts how integral an element [Oh] was. On the similar time, I used to be shocked and amazed at what I did know and what I did not know, and the way it was being created as we have been going alongside within the taking pictures schedule. So I believe there have been plenty of artistic, fantastic juices flowing forwards and backwards between the creators as to who Commodore Oh was, and Basic N’Dar.

Oh, so her title was Basic N’Dar? I did not know that. I believed it was simply Oh.

Nooo. Truly, I do not know if I am known as Basic N’Dar…

Riker known as you “Basic” however no Romulan title, so I believed it was simply Oh.

Sure, nicely, I do not assume anyone would have identified as a result of I am a totally new character. Additionally, once you’re conducting warfare, would not you establish your self? “I’m Basic N’Dar of the Romulan Warbird, blah blah blah.” Is not that protocol once you’re conducting warfare? So I believed that went in opposition to usual Star Trek patterns. You all the time see “Any individual’s hailing, Commander” and also you all the time look ahead to when that large display screen comes on and also you see this face, so that is what I believed was lacking as nicely. However yeah, I’m a Basic, my title is N’Dar, however that is scripted.

Wow, I didn’t know that. That is wonderful. Now, you did not get to work with Patrick Stewart, sadly…

I didn’t! As a result of they have been concentrating on constructing the relationships on La Sirena and I believed that was tremendous necessary. After all, if you are going to enter the Star Trek Universe, you need to work with Spock, you need to work with Kirk, you need to work with McCoy, and Scotty, and Sulu, and Uhura. The subsequent one for me would have been Picard. After which when Seven of 9 got here on, I needed to ask my love, “Is Seven of 9 in TNG?” and he goes, “Nope!” Then I am going, “Oooh, then they’re actually going to do a mashup of all of the Star Trek exhibits.”

And it was wonderful. As a fan, this was a dream state of affairs that got here true. So that you started working with Peyton Listing and also you started working with Alison Tablet. What have been they prefer to work with?

Beautiful. Peyton was pretty. Once more, the scene within the Admonition circle was me principally speechifying and actually laying down the gravitas and the burden of what it means to endure the Admonition. Actually, endure. It isn’t “expertise”, “have enjoyable”, or “see”, it is actually endure the burden of our historical past, the burden of consequence, and the burden of obligation. There’s three issues. It is the previous, the current, and the longer term, and these are the explanations you have to endure it in any respect prices. [Peyton] was pretty, it was a stupendous set of girls, each bodily and internally, as a result of these ladies have been actually making an attempt to emulate what it means to be a Romulan girl. And we thought it was actually fascinating, too, that the Zhat Vash have been all ladies.

Proper. They have been the other of the Qowat Milat, who have been additionally all ladies.

Proper. In order that’s one other case for dialogue and we actually sort of bonded collectively, all twelve of us. And Peyton was pretty as to how she’s receiving [the Admonition] as to her relationship of Commander versus Commodore, and Alison was nice in that [mindmeld] scene as she was all harmless and bug-eyed as to assembly this Vulcan Head of Starfleet Safety. And being curious, and being susceptible, and being frightened as a result of the seriousness of the scene saved on rising exponentially for her. So it was pretty.

I’ve to ask about that scene as a result of there was another startling factor about that scene in addition to the mindmeld: What was up with Oh’s sun shades? That was a really distinctive alternative. You by no means see sun shades on Star Trek like that.

So, that was one other curious factor for me as a result of everyone knows from watching Star Trek TOS that Vulcans have interior eyelids, so I am going, “Why is she carrying sun shades?” And I by no means obtained a straight reply, apart from the truth that one of many writers, I am unsure if it was Michael or Akiva, I do not bear in mind, however they actually needed a specific picture and I believe it was based mostly on how my hair was minimize. My hair. This was how my hair was introduced in. I used to be completely open to altering it for the character. For some motive, it invoked a picture of the French actress Anna Karina. Serendipitously for Star Trek, she had handed away proper after. So there was some sort of weight to carrying that. I knew I seemed sort of ridiculous, in my private opinion – Tamlyn Tomita’s opinion – a Vulcan in sun shades and ears is a little bit an excessive amount of, however I knew I simply needed to play it severely. There was a motive I needed to put on these sun shades, as a result of I needed to conceal my halfness.

I believed, taking a look at it from Agnes’ viewpoint, the sun shades made you’re feeling extra intimidating.

Proper? It is intimidating and mysterious but in addition, as a result of they sort of seemed like Tom Cruise’s Dangerous Enterprise glasses, you’ll be able to’t escape that similarity. So I took it as a little bit of homage to popular culture. However there’s a motive I had to decide on, personally, as to why Commodore Oh could be carrying sun shades when she’s launched as a Vulcan.

Within the finale, you performed hen and had a face-to-face confrontation with Captain Riker. Did you get to behave reverse Jonathan Frakes?

No, in order that scene was shot individually. I do know my scene was shot first and so they filmed Mr. Frakes’ portion up in Toronto, as a result of I believe he was nonetheless taking pictures [Star Trek] Discovery in order that they needed to slide it into his schedule. So they only made certain that I might do what I might do. So I by no means obtained meet any of the unique sequence guys.

That is a bummer. I believe Ricardo Montalban needed to undergo the identical issues in Star Trek II. He could not act reverse [William] Shatner as a result of he did his scenes first.

He did his scenes first, proper? Yeah, so truly, as a result of that movie is the favourite of any Trekkie, and generally I take slight offense at being labeled the dangerous man or the villain. I say I’ve a really targeted agenda, which occurs to be counter 180 levels to yours. And so my viewpoint may be very totally different. However I do with it with as a lot integrity and a way of enjoyable, however all the time with a way of obligation and allegiance as to what my mission is. So I knew that Ricardo Montalban’s character had a little bit bit extra deliciousness to him, nevertheless it’s as a result of he is actually mad. He is actually mad along with his isolation. So I needed to veer away from any Ricardo Montalban iteration, which might have been enjoyable, however you recognize…

Plus you are a Vulcan.

Yeah! Precisely.

One of many different issues I cherished about Oh and the way her backstory performed out is the present sort of retconned Star Trek in a manner. It mentioned that Oh joined Starfleet roughly on the time when Information joined Starfleet to cease the synthetics from rising. Which I believe is an incredible technique to insert this character into the Star Trek legacy, that she was within the shadows all alongside. What could be incredible is that if they did flashbacks to the TNG period the place you can see Oh carrying the unique uniform and doing her stuff manner again then. I am certain you would be completely up for that in the event that they did that.

I might like to! It is all the time the wonderful thing about being concerned in such a legacy sequence reminiscent of Star Trek is you may all the time need to know extra in regards to the characters that you just love. But additionally, you get to search out that you just’re actually curious in regards to the villains that you just hate. What is the take care of the Bajorans, what is the take care of the Klingons, what is the take care of the Romulans? That is why for me, I actually considered what it means to be a Romulan. So going again to see how Oh maneuvered her manner up – by means of excellence! – into the Head of Starfleet Safety is a very fascinating story.

So ultimately, Oh lived to combat one other day. In a manner, her mission was sort of achieved in that the galaxy wasn’t destroyed. However she did not get to kill Soji and the entire synthetics. Do you assume Oh is glad with that conclusion? Do you assume she’ll strive once more? Is she too far gone with hating the synthetics?

With each battle, is there actually a winner or a loser? On this specific battle, it got here right down to a detente. So there was no nice sense of epic loss. As a result of we come from two totally different viewpoints, and “will reside to see one other day”, [speaking for Oh] I withdraw with grace and integrity and with my feathers all ruffled however they’re all intact. And I believe it is fascinating, from my first viewing of the present, I believe the Romulans have been sort of proper in regards to the synthetics. I imply, Sutra was… kinda sh*tty. Yeah?

She was. She was nuts.

She was sh*tty. And I nonetheless do not buy the concept synthetics can do a mindmeld. That is one other query as to the center and soul of a humanoid however can that be transferred to an artificial? It is like, “But it surely’s a mindmeld!”

Yeah, I used to be positively iffy on it.

Proper? So there are plenty of doorways open and I believe I am a well-known door into the Romulan universe, however I believe that being half-Romulan and half-Vulcan, from what I perceive, is that to show my Vulcanness I’ve to be twice nearly as good in my Vulcanness and to be a Romulan, I’ve to be twice nearly as good at being a Romulan. It is such as you and I being Asian-American, that is the query occurring proper now politically: Do Asian-People must show their Americanness by being twice as American? In order that was a fundamental basis, that was a fundamental sense if the place I used to be coming from in portraying Commodore Oh/Basic N’Dar. The place does this line of her bi-raciality come by means of? I do it with a way of obligation, a way of accomplishment, a way of mission, a way of 1’s allegiance to 1’s nation, to 1’s code, to 1’s God.

That completely comes by means of. I like the perception and that you just actually dug into the character and thought her by means of.

And it was enjoyable. And the truth that understanding what a Romulan is, understanding what a Vulcan is, and my love for these cultures – as a result of, come on! Romulans in TOS, you all the time bear in mind them. They weren’t foolish, they weren’t silly, they have been supremely clever. And that is in all probability a fault of theirs. And that is the place Kirk would all the time come up as a result of he would try this spontaneous, kneejerk response with no matter it means to be human.

Is there any inkling that Commodore Oh shall be again in season 2?

I do not know. I have not gotten any phrase. I do hope so and I place confidence in, as nicely, that if it does not occur with Star Trek: Picard, we might see this character maybe 20 years from now, a la Star Trek: Picard versus TNG. We’ll see Oh in 2599, in order that’s the fantastic thing about science fiction is that you could proceed on.

Completely, yeah. So if Commodore Oh does return, could be enthusiastic about her sort of turning into like an anti-hero like Emperor Georgiou is on Star Trek: Discovery? Michelle Yeoh’s character. She began off as this evil Emperor then she sort of joined the crew and sort of turned this foil. Or do you assume Oh ought to keep a black hat villain, or not less than true to herself and her agenda?

Nicely, one other popular culture reference I had in thoughts once I performed this character was Severus Snape. To be that evil, that badass, that counter to the hero. That is nice for me to hold on to as a result of each good story wants a foul man, and the dangerous man has all of the enjoyable. However since you see Michelle Yeoh’s character in Discovery performed a technique, I believe the creators have it in thoughts to play Oh with one other shade. Particularly with two Asian actors. So I believe it might behoove them to strive one other shade palate.

Subsequent: Star Trek: Picard Had The Greatest First Season Since The Authentic Collection

Star Trek: Picard season 1 is accessible on CBS All-Entry and internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

Marvel vs. DC: The Amalgam Crossover Heroes Defined