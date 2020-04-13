Tamilrockers Leaked Panchayat: Watch TVF’s new web series ‘Panchayat’:

Tamilrockers ‘Panchayat’ story

The story of the series is set at Phulera Gram Panchayat in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. After engineering, Abhishek Tripathi comes to Phulera as Panchayat Secretary. There is neither a job nor a rural environment for Abhishek growing up in the city. After his arrival, he starts preparing for the job as well as Kat. Here Abhishek is brought up by principal husband Brij Bhushan Dubey, village head Manju Devi and assistant development.

There are many challenges before him, such as reading without lights, dealing with the villagers and passing the CAT exam. To see if he can join the village and pass CAT exam, you will have to watch the series.

What did you like

The special thing about TVF’s web series is its actors. Even the smallest character leaves his mark. Radhuveer Yadav plays the role of the head husband. Hearts to see them again and again. Chandan, who plays Vikas, seems to be quite right. There is also a character who is remembered even after fewer scenes. Faisal Malik, who plays Dhansar, the police station in-charge in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, leaves his mark in this series as Deputy Chief Prahlad. The parts of Nina Gupta have not come much scenes, but she also seems flawless. The character given to Jitu plays him very easily.

This series of eight episodes contains eight stories. All stories have their own importance. Despite being different stories, they are interconnected. All the problems of the village have been given close attention. Power, dowry, fight in the name of self-respect, women’s rights and poverty, everything has been tried to show in this series.

There is a scene in which the head husband tries to decide the matter of marriage by getting his daughter to choose one of the two fingers. An attempt has been made to set the atmosphere with such small scenes. The direction of the series is also excellent. Deepak Kumar Mishra, who created a series like ‘Permanent Roommate’, has proved himself once again.

Where is the deficiency

Laughter is taken care of throughout the series. If we talk about deficiency, then at some places it misses to hurt social evils. The Protagonist of this series, Abhishek, is no reformist. He is meant by his work. Not by the reform or corruption of the village. This is also the biggest drawback and quality of this series. Abhishek is exactly the same as a normal youth. He is ambitious. He only means by himself. These shortcomings make him realistic. But as an audience you expect a change from him.

In the end-

If you want to see some good mood fresh content, then panchayats are for you. The series also has the sweetness of the village with tremendous comedy. The audience coming from this environment will also feel a connection.