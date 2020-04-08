Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2019 to be declared soon

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee goes to declare the outcomes for the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 2019 exam very soon.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 2019 was held on 1st of September 2019 by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee. It has been recognized that round 15 lakhs candidates appeared for the exam.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee carried out this exam with the aim to fill a complete of 6,491 posts which can be vacant. These posts are – Village Administrative Workplace (VAO), Junior Assistant, Invoice Collector, Subject Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee will announce the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 2019 exam ends in the web mode solely. The result is more than likely to be declared both within the first week or the second week of the month of December 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the exam will be in a position to test their Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 result 2019 on the official web site of the Fee which is – tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates may also obtain the outcomes from the official web site.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 2019 outcomes will comprise essential particulars such because the identify, roll quantity and registration quantity, qualifying standing of all of the candidates who qualify within the exam.

On the premise of the marks obtained by the candidates within the TNPSC Group 4 Result, the benefit record will be positioned by the Fee on its official web site. Candidates can test their marks within the benefit record to know the passing marks of the TNPSC Group 4 examination.

Benefit record will be various based mostly on the reserved class and unreserved class candidates. The applicant who will rating the required marks within the exam will be known as for the interview course of.