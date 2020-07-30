Taika Waititi gives details of Thor Love and Thunder in a ‘live stream’ with the cast

Marvel Studios



The cessation of filming due to the pandemic of COVID-19 it keeps a lot of fans on edge. Disney has already revealed, for example, new release dates of his most important films, including the Phase 4 from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hence, the live stream on Instagram made by director Taika Waititi on Thursday, April 9, in which he offered new details of his film, caused a sensation. Thor: Love and Thunder, slated to premiere in 2022.

The Waititi videoconference also featured actors Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, who played the roles of Valkyrie and Bruce Banner / Hulk in the director’s previous film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Waititi, faithful to the humor that characterizes his films, showed a false script of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which the resurrection of Tony Stark and Thanos is mentioned; and showed a sketch of what the alien character Miek would look like in a mechanical suit.

The director revealed that the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder It’s “overkill but in a good sense of the word,” adding that it makes Ragnarok’s script look “like a very safe movie. It feels like we’ve asked a group of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and we would have said yes to all his requests. “

Thompson acknowledged on Instagram Live that he had not yet read the script for the new movie. Ruffalo joined the conference when the conference had already been running for an hour and joked that Natalie Portman will play Lady Thor and She-Hulk at the same time. Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi did not offer details of the villain he will play. Christian Bale and Thor: Love and Thunder. But she promised that the film will explore the story of Korg, the character Waititi gives voice to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters on February 28, 2022.

