Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson Tease Details About ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Instagram

Director Taika Waititi hosted a dwell screening get together on Instagram Dwell for his movie Thor: Ragnarok and he teased that he was going to have a particular visitor and that visitor was….Valkyrie herself Tessa Thompson, who hinted at some particulars concerning the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

She mentioned that there’s a script for Thor: Love and Thunder and that she has learn the most recent draft. Waititi confirmed and mentioned that they’re about 4 or 5 drafts in for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Waititi mentioned that the sequel isn’t going to be a “run-of-the-mill” film and that it’s going to up the ante in relation to the out-of-this-world nature of Thor: Ragnarok. He joked, “It’s like 10-year-olds advised us what must be in a film and we mentioned sure to each single factor.”

As we realized at Comedian-Con, Thompson’s Valkyrie is searching for her queen making her one of many first LGBTQ characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it’s additionally confirmed that there’s a homosexual character within the forthcoming Eternals). Contemplating the title of the movie known as Love and Thunder, she requested if the rocky character of Korg, performed by Waititi, can have a romantic curiosity — and within the comics, we study that he’s homosexual as effectively.

Waititi mentioned he gained’t have a romantic curiosity within the sequel as a result of he was “deeply in love and misplaced that love alongside the road.” He added, “He doesn’t really feel courageous sufficient to seek out love once more.” Nevertheless, he did tease that we’ll discover out extra concerning the specificities of Krog’s Kronan tradition. On high of that, he mentioned that we’ll see Area Sharks (often known as Starsharks), which seem within the comics.

Ultimately, Waititi mentioned goodbye to Thompson and welcomed Mark Ruffalo, who performs Hulk, into the Instagram Dwell screening get together the place they talked extra about making Ragnarok and had some enjoyable with the social media platform.

Thor: Love and Thunder was first introduced finally yr’s Comedian-Con. Though Chris Hemsworth is about to reprise his function, we realized that Natalie Portman, who performed Jane Foster within the first two films, is about to painting the feminine Thor, Thor Four director Taika Waititi introduced immediately.

Thor: Love and Thunder was set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, however for the reason that coronavirus pandemic, Disney has shifted all the launch dates of MCU’s section 4. Black Widow is taking up The Eternals’ November 6 slot. This triggered The Eternals to shift to February 12, 2021, shifting Shang-Chi strikes to Might 7, 2021. This made Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity transfer to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s date which triggered the God of Thunder to have a debut of February 18, 2022. Black Panther 2 stays on Might 6, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022, which Disney already RSVPed for an untitled live-action pic.