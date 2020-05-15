Taemin compliments The Boyz’s cover of ‘Danger’ on ‘Road to Kingdom’

The Boyz’s current efficiency on ‘Highway To Kingdom’ has gotten the eye of veteran idol Taemin.

Taemin was seen praising the group’s cover of his hit track “Hazard” on a dwell session by Instagram. He was heard saying: “A gaggle known as The Boyz lined my track. It was actually cool. I used to be like wow… whereas I used to be watching. The association of the cover was actually good and everybody on the workforce did so effectively. I stored saying that they appeared cool whereas watching them.”

Take a look at The Boyz’s efficiency on the present beneath! Do you agree with Taemin’s reward?