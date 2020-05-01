Tablo reveals who he thinks is the best Korean vocalist on ‘The Tablo Podcast’

Tablo acknowledged who he thinks is the best Korean vocalist on episode 39 of ‘The Tablo Podcast’.

The proficient artist and producer named veteran singer Lee Sora as his decide for one in every of the best vocalists, artists, and lyricists in Korea. Tablo acknowledged that he wrote a track for her titled “Music Request” that includes BTS’s Suga. He additionally talked about his admiration for her and the way he ultimately started working along with her when she featured on his track “Dwelling”.

Take a look at the clip above! What different Korean vocalists deserve recognition?