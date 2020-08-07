Tablets increase in popularity during confinement: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Sales of tablets from the top five brands increased markedly during the second quarter of the year, according to analysts at market research firm Canalys. The increase comes just as people around the world have had to work remotely and support their children with distance education as well in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

During the second quarter of the year, there were 26 percent more shipments of tablets compared to the same period in 2019, and the numbers are more similar to those recorded during the Christmas shopping season, according to the report. Apple led sales, with 14 million iPads sold between April and June, while its competitors Samsung, Amazon, Huawei and Lenovo also saw increases compared to the same period last year.

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased competition for access to screens among household members, forced to stay indoors [de sus casas]”Ishan Dutt, a Canalys analyst, explained.” Tablets help solve this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they’re more budget-friendly than a desktop or laptop computer. “

