[T/W] Elementary school teacher under controversy for asking students to send pictures of their underwear and making suggestive comments about students appearances

[T/W]

A primary-grade teacher in Ulsan is dealing with controversy and under investigation after assigning a homework task requiring students to take photographs of their washed underwear.

The incident got here to mild by way of a portal website on April 27th the place a mother or father of a brand new scholar posted their concern about a quantity of unusual issues taking place on the school. Under the submit titled, “Is that this first-grade teacher regular?” The mother or father included a screenshot of a message despatched to a bunch chat by a first-grade homeroom teacher asking dad and mom of new students to add pictures and introduction paragraphs due to the beginning of school being pushed again as a result of of the Coronavirus pandemic. Dad and mom discovered the teacher’s comments in the direction of the students’ introductions problematic, which included:

“I fall in love simply with princesses with charming eye smiles.”

“I believed we solely had stunning ladies on this class however we’ve got good-looking boys too. Please inform them I do not like males who’re extra good wanting than me.”



“Our class has so many stunning ladies. Our male mates will probably be glad.”

“Charming and attractive.”

The mother or father reported the incident to the native newspaper, main to the Ulsan Metropolitan Workplace of Training reply to the grievance which reads as follows:

“Howdy.

Thanks for your curiosity in XX school. This can be a response to your civil grievance to the newspaper.

We perceive your concern relating to attainable sexual and bodily comments made by first-grade teacher XX. We’re relaying data from the school after wanting into your grievance.

In accordance to the teacher, he requested dad and mom to add pictures and introductory paragraphs so as to introduce students on the opening day ceremonies. For the students who weren’t in a position to take part, he ready a significant enrollment course of. He complimented the pictures so as to encourage the kids and left comments relating to their bodily appearances. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that there are factors that may very well be seen as objectifying and sexual, main to reflection. We obtained a reply saying that they might abstain from making these varieties of comments and act in an upright method whereas watching the kids develop. As well as, he stated he would take away the image of students’ our bodies on the bookshelf. The school has additionally acknowledged that they might maintain gender-sensitivity coaching for all staff.”

Nonetheless, shortly afterward, the identical teacher was surrounded by controversy once more. A report from one other teacher at a school acknowledged the identical controversial teacher had assigned students to a wierd homework task: wash the underwear themselves and add an image as proof so as to increase their self-confidence by finishing a troublesome job. After dad and mom uploaded the pictures, the teacher would chime on on the photographs with comments corresponding to:

“Fairly underwear. Blushing.”

“The pink underwear is fairly.”

“I shyly move the princess’s homework task.”

Though they had been reported and acknowledged they might mirror, the teacher continued to assign unusual assignments, main to dad and mom performing in anger. The Ulsan Metropolitan Workplace of Training has since introduced that they might examine the teacher.