T-Mobile-Sprint merger gives us a good look at 5G’s future

The merger of T-Mobile with Sprint It is not remarkable for what the two companies can offer us today, but for what the combined company will bring to the future of 5G networks.

By merging with Sprint in a deal that was finalized on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, T-Mobile gains access to mid-band spectrum, those wireless waves coveted by operators thanks to their ability to increase speeds even while working indoors – something that low band and millimeter band 5G networks cannot do. T-Mobile and Sprint customers, whose networks had a lousy reputation for years, will soon find their positions reversed.

Low-band airwaves, used by AT&T and T-Mobile across the United States, provide broad coverage, but are not much faster than 4G LTE networks. The highest frequency millimeter wave, which has been Verizon’s preferred 5G option, has incredible speed but cannot travel long distances or penetrate buildings.

Sprint does not have any of those networks. But what it does have – midband spectrum – offers an “almost ideal combination for working indoors and actually offering speeds significantly faster than 4G,” said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart. When he tested Sprint service on his phone in a Chicago hotel room, Greengart noticed download speeds of between 300Mbps and 500Mbps.

When we tested T-Mobile’s low-band 5G network in New York in December 2019, we frequently saw speeds between 50Mbps and 100Mbps outdoors. Those are perfectly acceptable speeds for most tasks, but they’re on par with T-Mobile’s 4G LTE. When we compared T-Mobile’s low band and Sprint’s mid band within our offices in New York, a challenging place for all networks, Sprint managed to achieve download speeds of 44Mbps, compared to just 12Mbps from T-Mobile. Verizon’s 4G LTE had just 1.8Mbps at the same location.

“It is not the fastest broadband you can have, but [hace] a big difference if you use it to upload or download files, especially doing things like download movies or software updates, “Greengart said, adding that speed also allows users to watch Netflix series and movies in 4K.

5G networks in the United States are largely low band or millimeter wave. But the middle band, with its combination of coverage and speed, is preferred by most operators outside of the United States. Sprint is currently the only American operator with a significant amount of mid-band spectrum that can be quickly used for 5G.

At some point AT&T and Verizon plan to roll out 5G in the midband, but open spectrum in this range is hard to find. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to hold an auction later this year to make more mid-band spectrum available to wireless providers.

“This is the key reason, from T-Mobile’s perspective, why they wanted to buy Sprint,” says Greengart. “It’s not just to get subscribers, but to get this spectrum.”

A multi-story 5G cake

When talking about the Sprint merger, Neville Ray, T-Mobile’s chief technology officer, often refers to the combination of the three 5G types as a “multi-story pie.”

T-Mobile’s national low-band network would provide the base of the pie, covering the country with broad coverage. Sprint’s midband would serve as the middle portion, offering metropolitan areas faster speeds, while dense urban areas would have a millimeter wave to offer an even more powerful connection as the “layer” or top tier of the pie.

While T-Mobile activated the millimeter wave at just a handful of sites in the summer of 2019 and its low-band portion across the country at the end of last year, Sprint has currently activated mid-band 5G in just nine markets across the board. the country (more parts of Miami). She never announced plans to build millimeter-wave or lower-band networks, but instead relied on the purchase of T-Mobile for broader and faster coverage.

The good news for anyone with a 5G phone at either carrier is that they should still be able to take advantage of Sprint’s midband.

Some of the first Sprint and T-Mobile 5G phones from last year, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, should be able to use millimeter wave and midband. Later phones, including T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, they can use low band and medium band 5G.

New phones like the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and Samsung’s Ultra 5G, are able to take advantage of all three versions.

However, the real question is how fast T-Mobile can launch a generalized mid-band network of its own.

“The plan would be to take Sprint’s spectrum assets to improve the 5G performance of T-Mobile’s network,” said Walter Piecyk, analyst at LightShed Partners, noting that T-Mobile will likely want to redeploy mid-band 5G. to fit your overall network plans instead of just absorbing Sprint’s current midband configuration.

In a post on the LightShed website in March, Piecyk and colleague Joe Galone wrote that they believe T-Mobile using Sprint’s mid-band spectrum “will be more of a 2021 story for T-Mobile, but not 2020.” .

Meanwhile, Sprint subscribers will switch to T-Mobile’s 4G network, which has a “better” and faster footprint than Sprint’s independent offering, Piecyk said.

T-Mobile users, meanwhile, would benefit from the additional capacity they could leverage from the Sprint side, likely by giving them faster speeds. Instead of T-Mobile’s crowded roads, they would have more room to slide.

“More spectrum means better performance, be it 5G or LTE,” Piecyk said, “and T-Mobile is buying more spectrum.”

And that means a lot of layers for all customers of the new T-Mobile.

