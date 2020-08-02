T-Mobile offers free Quibi subscription

which



T-Mobile announced that it will offer its customers a free subscription to entertainment service by streaming which, which will officially launch in the United States on April 6.

Quibi will be available for free to T-Mobile customers with two or more lines on the Magenta and ONE plans, as well as users of the First Responder, Military and Veterans, and Magenta Plus 55 plans. Small business customers with up to 12 lines will also get a free Quibi subscription. This subscription, which normally costs $ 4.99, includes commercials.

T-Mobile customers who take advantage of this promotion and subscribe before April 3 will be able to access three additional episodes of the Jennifer Lopez series Thanks a Million, so at launch, on April 6, they will be able to watch six episodes instead of three.

Unlike other services, Quibi offers videos exclusively for mobiles and with a maximum duration of 10 minutes. The platform also features Turnstyle technology, which automatically adapts content from portrait to landscape format, and vice versa. According to Quibi, the platform will have 175 original programs in its first year, which will be divided into the Films, Without Scripts and Documentaries categories.

For the day of its premiere Quibi will feature series like Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth (The games of hungry); the Serie Survive starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), and the drama When the Streetlights Go On, starring Queen Latifah, just to name a few.

T-Mobile customers who want to take advantage of this promotion can do so from the mytmobile.com website or from the T-Mobile app for iOS and Android. The exchange will be valid until July 7, 2020.

