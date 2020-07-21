T-Mobile Metro offers iPhone SE for $ 99.99

John Kim/CNET



He 2020 iPhone SE It is a hybrid between the iPhone 8 of 2017 and the iPhone 11 of 2019, but with a price of US $ 399 difficult to beat. And now T-Mobile Metro is offering it for an even lower price: .

This promotion is available from April 30 and applies to those new users who buy the new iPhone SE in Metro under a 6-month monthly service in any plan. According to T-Mobile’s Metro, users will only pay $ 99.99 for the device and the operator will cover the other $ 300 through instant refunds and refund redemptions.

He iPhone SE (2020) It is already available at T-Mobile Metro stores in the United States, and has a starting price of US $ 399 for the 64GB version; US $ 449 for the 128GB and US $ 549 for a 256GB, and among the plans to choose to make the promotion valid is the unlimited one with a cost of US $ 25 a month per line.