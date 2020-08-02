T-Mobile merges with Sprint to form the New T-Mobile

Angela Lang / CNET



T-Mobile US Inc. announced on April 1 the official merger with Sprint Corporation to form a new operator called the New T-Mobile. According to a T-Mobile press release, thanks to “T-Mobile’s low band, Sprint’s middle band and other specters” will be able to create “the best national 5G network.”

It’s official, T-Mobile welcomes @Sprint.

Now more than ever, you will have a super powerful network that will cover more people in more places. -More towers

-More engineers

-Greater bandwidth — T-Mobile Latino📱 (@TMobileLatino) April 1, 2020

This $ 26.5 billion deal gives T-Mobile access to Sprint’s mid-band spectrum, which is wireless waves capable of increasing indoor speeds, something that low-band and millimeter-band 5G networks do not. they can do.

According to T-Mobile, in six years the new operator will provide 5G connectivity to 99 percent of the population in the United States with speeds above 100 Mbps. Likewise, the operator has promised to provide 5G connectivity at 90 percent of People living in rural communities with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps.

Among other commitments, the New T-Mobile said it will offer free 5G access and low-cost rate plans, as well as the same or “best rate plans for [los siguientes] three years, “including 5G access to customers of its prepaid and Lifeline services.

The merger between carriers also formalizes the transition from the position of CEO from John Legere to Mike Sievert, so Sievert will immediately assume the role of CEO of T-Mobile. For his part, Legere will continue to be a member of the board of directors until June 2020.

