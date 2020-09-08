T-Mobile Connect is the new US $ 15 monthly cellular plan

Graphic by Pixabay / Illustration by CNET



T-Mobile Launches New Low-Cost Cellular Plan T-Mobile Connect, and T-Mobile Metro Adds New Low-Cost Options During Current COVID-19 crisis.

The T-Mobile Connect plan was announced as part of the new T-Mobile’s 5G strategy, in November 2019. However, the operator decided to advance the launch to meet current connection needs and in response to the current financial crisis.

We couldn’t wait for the merger to finalize to launch our @T Mobile Connect offer. With everything going on and many facing financial strain, a reliable, low-cost connection is imperative now, more than ever. 🙏 Please share with anyone who may benefit: https://t.co/UUzydCPfie – John Legere (@JohnLegere) March 23, 2020

“With these moves, T-Mobile can help millions of families and individuals facing financial stress to connect and stay connected,” read a press release published on March 23.

T-Mobile Connect costs $ 15 a month (plus tax), and includes unlimited talk and text, 2GB of high-speed internet, as well as access to T-Mobile’s 5G network. For US $ 25 a month, customers can access a 5GB Internet data plan and each year — for the next five years — 500MB of data is added at no additional cost. These options will be available starting Wednesday, March 25.

T-Mobile Metro will launch three low-cost plans for the next 60 days, which will also be available starting March 25. The first includes unlimited texts and calls, as well as 2GB of Internet for US $ 15 per month. Metro also offers a free 8-inch tablet with an unlimited data plan for tablets at a cost of US $ 15, this applies to both new and current customers. And finally, MetroSmart Hotspot devices will have a monthly cost of US $ 35

The operator also announced that it will offer a free two-month subscription to YouTube Premium to its customers with unlimited data plans. The offer is available until May 1.

In addition to the aforementioned plans, all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will receive unlimited data and an additional 20GB of mobile data from hotspot for 60 days, as a measure to support users before the coronavirus outbreak. Sprint, Comcast, AT&T and Verizon also joined in this measure offering its clients unlimited data, higher connection speed and the elimination of fees for non-payments.

