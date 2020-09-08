T-Mobile Connect is the new US $ 15 monthly cellular plan

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
T-Mobile Launches New Low-Cost Cellular Plan T-Mobile Connect, and T-Mobile Metro Adds New Low-Cost Options During Current COVID-19 crisis.
The T-Mobile Connect plan was announced as part of the new T-Mobile’s 5G strategy, in November 2019. However, the operator decided to advance the launch to meet current connection needs and in response to the current financial crisis.
“With these moves, T-Mobile can help millions of families and individuals facing financial stress to connect and stay connected,” read a press release published on March 23.
T-Mobile Connect costs $ 15 a month (plus tax), and includes unlimited talk and text, 2GB of high-speed internet, as well as access to T-Mobile’s 5G network. For US $ 25 a month, customers can access a 5GB Internet data plan and each year — for the next five years — 500MB of data is added at no additional cost. These options will be available starting Wednesday, March 25.
T-Mobile Metro will launch three low-cost plans for the next 60 days, which will also be available starting March 25. The first includes unlimited texts and calls, as well as 2GB of Internet for US $ 15 per month. Metro also offers a free 8-inch tablet with an unlimited data plan for tablets at a cost of US $ 15, this applies to both new and current customers. And finally, MetroSmart Hotspot devices will have a monthly cost of US $ 35
The operator also announced that it will offer a free two-month subscription to YouTube Premium to its customers with unlimited data plans. The offer is available until May 1.
In addition to the aforementioned plans, all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will receive unlimited data and an additional 20GB of mobile data from hotspot for 60 days, as a measure to support users before the coronavirus outbreak. Sprint, Comcast, AT&T and Verizon also joined in this measure offering its clients unlimited data, higher connection speed and the elimination of fees for non-payments.