T-Mobile Announces Free Tools and Anti-Robocall App

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images



T-Mobile announced on Thursday, July 16, new efforts to protect T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint customers from robocalls, making their existing services against illegal calls, such as Scam ID, Scam Block and Caller ID will be free for your customers. Additionally, T-Mobile announced the upcoming launch of the Scam Shield app.

Scam Shield is the company’s response to the growing wave of scammers taking advantage of the vulnerability of users in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Between May and June, COVID-19-related scams have increased by 70 percent, costing Americans more than $ 80 million this year.

“This is literally the number one problem in our industry; the number one complaint with the FCC,” T-Mobile Chief Executive Mike Sievert said at a virtual event. “We should be determined to figure it out, because people are losing millions and millions of dollars, and they are losing their faith in other people,” Sievert added.

This tool, T-Mobile said, aims to attack robocalls from all angles, as it is designed to stop scammers, while protecting users and providing them with more information about incoming calls. Other free tools that the company announced on Thursday include:

Scam ID y Scam Block

A caller ID, which will tell the user if the incoming call is from a verified number, in other words that there is a real person or a real business behind the call.

A second number to keep staff safe

A name change if the staff has become a magnet for robocalls.

The Scam Shield app, which will function as the command center to activate the aforementioned tools. Sprint customers also get free protection with the new version of the Call Screener app.

The Be ID Aware Service, which offers 12-month monitoring and alerts from McAfee experts.

The operator also indicated that taking action against robocalls was more important than ever considering that scammers take advantage of the growing financial instability of people that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting July 16, T-Mobile and Metro users can dial # 662 # to activate protection against video calls, and starting July 24 the Scam Shield app will be available for download on iOS and Android devices. For their part, Sprint users will be able to download the Call Screener app starting July 24.

The Moto G 5G Plus has 4 rear cameras, 2 front cameras and a 90Hz screen [fotos] To see photos