T-Mobile and Sprint merger: Dish is officially a wireless carrier

T-Mobile announced on April 1 the official merger with Sprint to form a new carrier known as New T-Mobile, a deal valued at $ 26.5 billion that gives T-Mobile access to Sprint’s mid-band spectrum.

And as part of the agreement, Dish announced on July 1 the purchase of Boost Mobile, Sprint’s prepaid service with which the company will create a national 5G wireless broadband network to compete with AT&T, Verizon and the new T-Mobile. Thus, the satellite television provider officially becomes the fourth competitor in the United States wireless services market.

Dish’s entry represents an unexpected twist in the T-Mobile-Sprint saga, a merger that spanned more than a year. Dish is a new and potentially cheaper option for consumers, which will also help the “new T-Mobile“Create a wide-ranging 5G network more thoroughly than if T-Mobile and Sprint remained independent companies.

The Justice Department previously noted that removing one of the four wireless carriers nationwide was a prohibited option from an antitrust perspective. That is why satellite television provider Dish Network played a key role in the merger.

The company is controlled by well-known businessman Charlie Ergen, who for nearly a decade has promised to turn his shrinking satellite TV business into a wireless mobile communication powerhouse. And now you are closer to making this happen.

To help you better understand this agreement and how it will all affect you, CNET has put together a set of frequently asked questions and their respective answers.

What did the Justice Department decide?

The first thing to understand is that the Department of Justice initially rejected the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint because it removed a competitor from the market.

Specifically, it stated in its claim that reducing the number of national wireless carriers from four to three “would lead to the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint (the ‘new T-Mobile’) competing in a less aggressive manner. The result would be higher prices and fewer attractive service offerings for American consumers, who collectively would pay an additional billions of dollars each year for mobile wireless service. “

To solve this problem, the Department of Justice negotiated an agreement with the companies (link in English), which allowed Dish to buy some of Sprint’s assets to become the fourth operator nationwide.

What were the specific terms of this agreement?

T-Mobile and Sprint were to sell Sprint’s prepaid businesses, which included Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and prepaid Sprint — representing a total of 9 million prepaid subscribers — to Dish for $ 1.4 billion. Sprint also had to transfer 14 MHz of its 800 MHz spectrum to Dish for US $ 3.6 billion within a maximum period of three years. In addition, T-Mobile will need to provide Dish with access to its wireless network at wholesale prices, to support a wireless resale business for a period of seven years.

Dish will also gain access to up to 20,000 of the new T-Mobile’s disabled cell towers within three years. In exchange, Dish will have to build additional towers and has promised to cover 70 percent of the country with a 5G broadband service with a minimum download speed of 35 Mbps by 2023. If Dish does not meet this condition, it must pay a fine of US $ 2.2 billion.

Why did the Department of Justice consider Dish the best candidate to replace Sprint?

Although Dish is not currently involved in the wireless services business, its president, Charlie Ergen, has in the past expressed his aspiration to create a 5G wireless network that competes with those of national wireless operators. For almost a decade, his company has spent billions of dollars amassing 100MH of wireless spectrum at various auctions and through private deals, in order to put together all the building blocks necessary to create such a business.

Dish also launched a failed offer to buy Sprint in 2013. It considered buying T-Mobile, and also contemplated making an offer to acquire assets from the bankrupt company Lightsquared.

We are seriously concerned that the creation of this new fourth mobile operator does not address the damage that the merger could cause to consumers, workers and innovation. ” Letitia James, Attorney General of New York

Throughout this time, Ergen has been adamant that it needs to transition from Dish’s satellite TV business to a mobile wireless service company. Its core business continues to lose subscribers as programming costs rise.

But until this deal was announced, Dish had made no aggressive moves to achieve that purpose. In fact, there is no shortage of those who have criticized the company.

What was Dish criticized for?

Dish has been a major participant in several past wireless auctions. But for years the company sat idle and did not develop any implementation plans. He asked the FCC for construction extensions, which were granted. Ultimately, the company committed to investing US $ 1 billion to develop what it called a narrowband IoT (internet of things) network by March 2020. Rumors have surfaced at the FCC and among other operators, primarily T-Mobile, of that if Dish fails to meet this deadline, it would be forced to return its licenses.

Although the terms of the agreement negotiated by the Department of Justice are broadly favorable to Dish, the greatest benefit for the company is that the FCC will extend the construction term for Dish by three years. But on one condition: the network that Dish creates must be a commercial wireless broadband network and not just a network for IoT devices.

Why didn’t state attorneys general like the deal?

There were a number of reasons, some to do specifically with Dish, but their biggest problem was that they didn’t like the idea of ​​the government backing a competitor to replace Sprint as the fourth largest wireless carrier in the country.

“The promises made by Dish and T-Mobile in this deal are promises that only strong competition can guarantee,” Letitia James, New York State Attorney General, said in a statement after the Department of Justice will announce its approval of the merger. “We are seriously concerned that the creation of this new fourth mobile operator, and that it is the government that aligns the winners and losers, will not address the damage that the merger could cause to consumers, workers and innovation.”

James also listed other concerns that specifically concern Dish.

Dish does not currently operate a wireless services business.

Dish has never created or managed a wireless service business.

Dish has reneged on promises it made to the FCC to develop a network using spectrum leased by the federal government.

Dish’s future success in creating a viable competitor still depends on T-Mobile, which will lease access to the network to develop its virtual mobile operator (MVNO) business.

What was Dish saying about all this?

Dish claimed that it was committed to creating such a network. You know your satellite TV business is shrinking and you need a new business model. But it disagrees with being classified as a company reluctant to create a wireless network.

The truth is that creating a network of this type is an extremely expensive and risky task. The company says it has been waiting for the best moment and for the right market conditions to present itself. Ergen, who is the largest shareholder in the company and controls the votes of its board of directors, has been putting together all the necessary components to create the new network, acquiring wireless spectrum, and pressuring the FCC to change its rules so that it can be done. using more of the spectrum for wireless broadband, and working with industry groups to create standards for 5G.

As for the specific allegations that the company should not be taken into account because it is not currently involved in this business, Ergen said this week, during a conference call with investors, that he was “insulted” by the suggestions. that the company is not qualified to compete with wireless operators.

In fact, he said he did the same in the 1990s, when Dish adopted digital compression technology to enter the satellite television business. Until that point, Dish had been just a satellite equipment distributor, but with the advent of digital compression technology, the company invested in launching its own satellites and began offering satellite television services to homes across the United States. Over time, it became one of the leaders in the pay TV market, and a competitor to cable TV.

“We had no money,” Ergen said of his company’s foray into the digital satellite TV business in the 1990s. “We had never built a satellite. We had never assembled a set-top box. We had never interacted with customers; never we had taken a call; we had never created an uplink center (uplink); We had never done encryption, but we still managed to do all of that. “

He went on to say that he knows what he’s up against in the wireless market.

“This is not our first rodeo,” he said. “I think we will be a competitive threat in this business.”

What will happen to Boost Mobile users?

Boost users will be able to keep their phone number and will continue to receive their current service.

Dish will present its first plan, incorporating the previous Boost plan “$ hrink-It!”, Which has an initial cost of US $ 45 for 15GB of data. Monthly rates will drop US $ 5 after three consecutive payments on time, and then another US $ 5 after six payments on time. Dish will also offer a second plan that offers 10GB of data and unlimited talk and text minutes for $ 35 a month.

New Boost users will be activated over the T-Mobile network, allowing them to take advantage of more robust service compared to the Sprint network. Existing Boost users who want to switch to the T-Mobile network will have to go to a Boost branch to make the switch.



