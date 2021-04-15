Sweet Magnolias Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic-drama tv series. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will soon arrive. Netflix has renewed the series Sweet Magnolias, for the second season in July 2020.

The series Sweet Magnolias is based on the novel named Sweet Magnolias by Sherryl Woods. Let’s get the complete detail about Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2:

The series Sweet Magnolias feature three women from South Carolina. They are best friends since childhood. They shepherd each other because of romance, family, and career. The series Sweet Magnolias includes Romantic drama.

The series Sweet Magnolias Season 1’s filming was started in Covington, Georgia,, on 8th July 2019. The lead characters of the series Sweet Magnolias Season 1 were announced on 20th May 2019.

The series Sweet Magnolias Season 1 was announced on 27th September 2018 by Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan Heather Headley as Helen Decatur Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan Carson Rowland as Tyler – Ty – Townsend Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox Chris Klein as Bill Townsend Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley Chris Medlin as Issac Downey Bianca Oakley III as Harlan Bixby Allison Gabriel as Mary Vaughn Lewis Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin Charles Lawlor as Collins Littlefield Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney Sam Ashby as Jackson Lewis Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn Al-Jaleel Knox as Gabe Weatherspoon Michael Shenefelt as Ryan Wingate Michael May as Simon Spry

There are a total of ten episodes titled Pour It Out, A United Front, Give Drink To The Thirsty, Lay It All Down, Dance First – Think Later, All Best Intentions, Hold My Hand, What Fools These Mortals Be, Where You Find Me, and Storm & Rainbows.

Sheryl J. Anderson developed the series Sweet Magnolias. James Jandrisch composed the music in the series Sweet Magnolias.

The series Sweet Magnolias was written by Shelley Meals, Anthony Epling, Sheryl J. Anderson, Caron Tschampion, Francesca Butler, and Shelley Meals.

The series Sweet Magnolias is available to watch in the English on Netflix. Sherryl Woods, Sheryl J. Anderson, and Dan Paulson were the executive producers of the series Sweet Magnolias.

Matt Drake produced the series Sweet Magnolias. Brian Johnson did the cinematography of the series Sweet Magnolias and Daria Ellerman, Jason Pielak, Alison Grace, and Mark Shearer edited the series Sweet Magnolias.

Each episode’s length of the series Sweet Magnolias varies from 43 to 52 minutes. The series Sweet Magnolias was made under Daniel L. Paulson Prodcutions. Netflix distributed the series Sweet Magnolias.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Sweet Magnolias. It was released on 19th May 2020 by Netflix. The trailer of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is not released yet. As we get any update about Sweet Magnolias Season 2, we will update it here.

