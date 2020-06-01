SVU Time Table 2020 for BA, BSC, BCom SV University 1st 3rd 5th Sem at svuexams.net:

Sri Venkateswara University also known as SVU will soon release their different Bachelor’s Degree courses’ time table soon. The SVU BA, BSC, BCom Time Table 2020 will release via the university’s official portal. Related students are advised to be in touch with the SVU official site and get the latest notifications regarding their upcoming exams.

Odd semesters including 1st 3rd 5th Sem exams will schedule soon whereas their Practical Exam shall commence through November-December 2020. To receive news and notifications for your SVU Exams 2020, be in touch with our website.

Download SVU Time Table 2020 for BA BSC BCom :

For the academic year 2020, Sri Venkateswara University is now all set to conduct its Odd Semester examinations. It will be End Sem Exams for 1st 3rd 5th Sem of BA, BSC, BCom, and several other Bachelor’s Degree courses. For them, the exams shall conduct by November December 2020 while for Even Semesters’ exams shall conduct by March April 2020.

The Theory Exams for Odd semesters is to schedule from 20th November to 8th December 2020. It is to expect that the SVU official shall soon release their Time Table by October 2020 and then students may download through the official portal.

About SVU:

The SVU also was known as S V University is located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh state. Back then, by 1954 the university was established and is offering quality education to date. The campus is widely spread and has numerous educational, medical as well as many schools for separate fields of study. Mainly, there are four parts of the colleges viz.

Colleges of Arts, Science, Engineering, and Commerce-Management-Computer Science. Each of these colleges offers lots of fields of study and subjects to numerous departments. With a huge library, the university offers vast knowledge and unimaginable books and so on. Even the SVU has also hosted many notable Conferences and Seminars at their campus.

SVU Odd Semester Exams 2020:

As we are discussing, the S V University is now going to conduct their various Bachelor/ Diploma/ Degree courses’ examinations. The odd semester exams will lead by November December 2020 within few weeks. There are numbers of courses’ including BA, BSC, BCom, and much more which has Odd Semesters.

Some Post Graduate courses such as MA, MSC, MCOM are also associated here, and their exams shall also commence soon. By combining all these classes, thousands of candidates are related, and all of them are waiting for their SVU BA BSC BCom Time Table 2020 to release.

While attending the end semester exam, students must have their Admit Card, without admit card no one will be allowed in the examination centers. They must have their valid ID card with them at the time of the test. For more details, be in touch with the official SVU portal and get the latest notifications regarding the time table and further schedule.

Steps To Download SVU BA BSC BCom Time Table 2020:

Go to the official SVU portal, e., svuniversity.edu.in On the Home Page, search for Exam Routine link. Enter your Semester/ Class and other essential data. The Time Table/ Admit Card will appear. Check it and download it.

Download SVU BA BSC BCom Time Table 2020

Official Site: www.svuniversity.edu.in